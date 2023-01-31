Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Lander Lil Constantly Out Predicts Punxsutawney Phil
His predictions about winter are wrong 2/3rds of the time. Al Gore's predictions are far worse than that, for the record. Far more accurate predictions we turn to LANDER LIL!. Lander Lil is a Wyoming prairie dog who makes her prediction every February 2nd. Lander Lil, Lander is from Fremont...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Wyoming Was So Cold This Week, You Could See Cold LAND From Space
This has been one of the coldest winters I can remember. I mean, we literally hit -50 degrees in December. And apparently, Wyoming got so cold this week that the frigid ground was visible from space. Why is that so weird? Well, according to the US National Weather Service Cheyenne,...
buckrail.com
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
Wolves have all but ruined...
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming
There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
cowboystatedaily.com
After Son’s Near-Miss, Snowmobiler Warns Of Avalanche Danger In Wyoming’s Snowy Range
Time seemed to stand still for Josh Bedard as he watched the snow start to move underneath and all around his 17-year-old son's snowmobile. For an agonizing stretch of moments, it seemed as if his son Ethan was about to...
pinedaleroundup.com
Temps plunge into negatives across Sublette County
SUBLETTE COUNTY — An arctic blast that swept across Sublette County and western Wyoming brought fresh snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the area, according to the National Weather Service - Riverton. Overnight Sunday, Jan. 29, the mercury showed -47 degrees Fahrenheit in Daniel, making it the coldest location...
WATCH: Wyoming Snowmobiler Jumps From Ride Into Neck Deep Snow
Jumps off - and... OKAY, that's a lot of snow. If that was in it's liquid state he would be treading water. We might have a problem here. Now that he's up to his neck in the snow, he needs to get back to his snow mobile. From there he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming
Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the "cowboys and cowgirls" from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin' in their Tony Lamas. They're cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They're taking shelter behind Mom's apron.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton had the most sub zero temperature days in Fremont County.
Wyoming residents may have noticed it has been VERY cold this year. Below is a chart of the number of days below zero from the period November through January, compared to the same period last year. Big Piney had 49 days below zero as the coldest location, Jackson had 32 days, Worland 29 below zero days, Riverton had 23 days of sub zero temperatures, and Lander 16 days.
buckrail.com
North Jackson Game Warden wins Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyo
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD), North Jackson Senior Game Warden Jon Stephens has been named the 2022 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming. The award is given annually in every state and Canadian province by the Shikar-Safari Club International and honors a...
TURN BACK! Wyoming GPS is Trying To KILL YOU!
People are getting frustrated. Signs are popping up all over. "TURN BACK - YOU'RE GPS IS WRONG!" Let's just hope drivers actually read those signs rather than just blowing by them. It's not like it was easier in the past. Old paper maps and mistakes. People got confused and lost...
cowboystatedaily.com
What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming
Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
Shot down, resuscitated: Hunting fee hike still alive
CHEYENNE—A once-dead measure that would boost the price of some nonresident deer and pronghorn hunting licenses by as much as 300% has been revived. Although it enjoyed support from a Gov. Mark Gordon-appointed committee and hunting advocacy groups, Senate File 60 – Nonresident hunting license application fee was voted down on the Senate floor in a 10-20 vote that swung partly on concerns it violated the Wyoming Constitution, which plainly states that revenue-raising bills must originate in the House.
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
FREAKY! Watch Wyoming Wind Make Ice Waves On Lake!
You sure you want to go out on that ice and fish all day?. There are dangers involved. The video, below, shows what happens when that harsh Wyoming wind blows across the ice and causes it to roll like waves. Unfortunately, we have to report a story, now and then...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect
How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for "civility" in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this "since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues".
pinedaleroundup.com
Mush!
Canadian musher and last year’s winner Anny Malo, No. 14 wearing the yellow bib, and her 10-dog team take off last during the Big Piney-Marbleton stage of the Pedigree Stage Stop Race. Malo started last because she won the previous race stage, a feat she accomplished until Bondurant musher and local favorite Alix Crittenden won the Kemmerer stage on Wednesday Mushers raced Pinedale’s stage from Kendall Valley on Thursday, Feb. 2, after Monday’s event was canceled due to bitter cold. As of Thursday morning, Crittenden is in second place overall with Malo still in first. To keep track, go to wyomingstagestop.org.
