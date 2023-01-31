ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinedale, WY

buckrail.com

Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming

There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
WYOMING STATE
pinedaleroundup.com

Temps plunge into negatives across Sublette County

SUBLETTE COUNTY — An arctic blast that swept across Sublette County and western Wyoming brought fresh snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the area, according to the National Weather Service - Riverton. Overnight Sunday, Jan. 29, the mercury showed -47 degrees Fahrenheit in Daniel, making it the coldest location...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the “cowboys and cowgirls” from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin’ in their Tony Lamas. They’re cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They’re taking shelter behind Mom’s apron.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton had the most sub zero temperature days in Fremont County.

Wyoming residents may have noticed it has been VERY cold this year. Below is a chart of the number of days below zero from the period November through January, compared to the same period last year. Big Piney had 49 days below zero as the coldest location, Jackson had 32 days, Worland 29 below zero days, Riverton had 23 days of sub zero temperatures, and Lander 16 days.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

North Jackson Game Warden wins Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyo

JACKSON, Wyo. — According to Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD), North Jackson Senior Game Warden Jon Stephens has been named the 2022 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming. The award is given annually in every state and Canadian province by the Shikar-Safari Club International and honors a...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

TURN BACK! Wyoming GPS is Trying To KILL YOU!

People are getting frustrated. Signs are popping up all over. "TURN BACK - YOU'RE GPS IS WRONG!" Let's just hope drivers actually read those signs rather than just blowing by them. It's not like it was easier in the past. Old paper maps and mistakes. People got confused and lost...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy

Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Shot down, resuscitated: Hunting fee hike still alive

CHEYENNE—A once-dead measure that would boost the price of some nonresident deer and pronghorn hunting licenses by as much as 300% has been revived. Although it enjoyed support from a Gov. Mark Gordon-appointed committee and hunting advocacy groups, Senate File 60 – Nonresident hunting license application fee was voted down on the Senate floor in a 10-20 vote that swung partly on concerns it violated the Wyoming Constitution, which plainly states that revenue-raising bills must originate in the House.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for “civility” in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this “since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues”.
WYOMING STATE
pinedaleroundup.com

Mush!

Canadian musher and last year’s winner Anny Malo, No. 14 wearing the yellow bib, and her 10-dog team take off last during the Big Piney-Marbleton stage of the Pedigree Stage Stop Race. Malo started last because she won the previous race stage, a feat she accomplished until Bondurant musher and local favorite Alix Crittenden won the Kemmerer stage on Wednesday Mushers raced Pinedale’s stage from Kendall Valley on Thursday, Feb. 2, after Monday’s event was canceled due to bitter cold. As of Thursday morning, Crittenden is in second place overall with Malo still in first. To keep track, go to wyomingstagestop.org.
BIG PINEY, WY

