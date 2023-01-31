ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
TEXAS STATE
thevindicator.com

Governor Abbott Provides Update On Texas' Severe Weather Response

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas' response to severe winter weather conditions impacting large portions of Texas this week following a briefing at the State Operations Center in Austin. Texans in the North, West, and Central regions of the state should prepare for continued freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, freezing rain, sleet, and icing conditions today through Thursday. Additionally, Central, East, and Southeast Texas may also be impacted by flash flooding tomorrow through Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX

