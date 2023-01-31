Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
Hundreds of thousands of Texans without heat, with no clear timeline for getting power back
More than 300,000 businesses and households in Central and East Texas did not have power Wednesday as a winter storm persisted, immobilizing portions of the state with slick roadways and freezing temperatures. Approximately 324,000 customers, out of about 13 million tracked, did not have power Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us....
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
Governor Abbott Provides Update On Texas' Severe Weather Response
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas' response to severe winter weather conditions impacting large portions of Texas this week following a briefing at the State Operations Center in Austin. Texans in the North, West, and Central regions of the state should prepare for continued freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, freezing rain, sleet, and icing conditions today through Thursday. Additionally, Central, East, and Southeast Texas may also be impacted by flash flooding tomorrow through Thursday.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Ice storm abates while all eyes on Punxsutawney Phil
Start your day with the latest weather news – Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm above freezing in Texas and the mid-South later Thursday, eventually bringing a merciful end to the days-long ice storm. Meanwhile, it's time to check in with Punxsutawney Phil and see what the rest of winter has in store.
LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain. The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a...
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close
Some stores are still experiencing closures.
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
Dangerous travel expected as multiple rounds of freezing rain move through Central Texas
Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until Noon Wednesday, February 1st as multiple rounds of freezing rain and/or sleet move through Central Texas into the middle of the week. For more information on this week’s winter storm: click here for everything you need to know. Coverage of wintry...
RAW: TX: SEVERE WX-SLEET BOUNCING OFF ROOFS
