Small Dogs Who Do Well In Cold Weather

While some dog breeds are bred to tolerate cold weather, most are not. Those cold climate dog breeds with the benefit of a second coat (also known as an undercoat) will stay warm and cozy when accompanying you on those quiet winter walks. Dogs who are without the benefit of an extra layer of fur would be wise to bundle up in their coats and boots before venturing out into the winter wonderland.

Here is a list of some small dog breeds who handle cooler temperatures better than most (though you may still want to put on his doggie booties to protect his pads from salt on the sidewalks and those awful ice balls that form between his toes).



This is a small dog that does well in cold weather. The Aussie’s shaggy coat is rough to the touch, with a soft undercoat. About two inches in length over most of the body, it is longer on the chest and head. Read more about Australian Terriers .



The Bedlington Terrier is another small dog that does well in cold weather. Bedlington’s distinctive coat is an unusual combination of harsh and soft hair. It feels crisp but not wiry and has a tendency to curl, especially on the head and face. Read more about Bedlington Terriers .



The Border Terrier has a short, dense undercoat covered with a wiry topcoat. Read more about Border Terriers .



Perennially on the best-dressed list, the Boston Terrier wears a smooth, fine coat. Read more about Boston Terriers .



Rough-coated Brussels Griffons have a wiry, dense coat with no silky hair anywhere on their bodies. Read more about Brussels Griffons .



The scruffy-looking Cairn Terrier has a double coat: a wiry outer coat and soft undercoat. This small dog does well in cold weather. Read more about Cairn Terriers .



The Cockapoo has a single, long coat that can range from straight to loose curls. Read more about Cockapoos .



The Parson Russell Terrier comes in two coat types: smooth and broken. Both types have a double coat with a coarse texture.

Read more about Jack Russel Terriers .



Lakeland Terriers have a thick, hard topcoat and a soft undercoat. When he’s hand stripped to show his outline, he has a neat, workmanlike appearance. Read more about Lakeland Terriers .



Miniature Schnauzers are solid black, salt and pepper, black and silver, or white. Read more about Miniature Schnauzer .



The Norfolk Terrier has a double coat that consists of a soft, downy undercoat and a wiry top coat. The coat is weather-resistant, and sheds minimally. Read more about Norfolk Terriers .



A dense, rough outer coat is insulated by a soft undercoat in reddish-brown to fawn with black hair tips; black or gray with white markings; or white with dark markings. Read more about Norwegian Lundehunds .



The Norwich Terrier wears a hard, wiry, straight topcoat over a soft, downy, insulating undercoat. Read more about Norwich Terriers .



The Pekingese wears a coat that is long, coarse, and straight, standing away from the body like a furry halo. Beneath the topcoat is a thick, soft undercoat. Read more about Pekingese .



The Pomeranian’s glory is his thick, stand-out, double coat with an undercoat of soft, thick, fluffy hair and a top coat of long, straight, shiny hair that’s harsh to the touch. The longer hair around the neck and chest forms a frill, enhancing the Pom’s proud appearance. Read more about Pomeranians .



While many people think of them as black, Scottish Terriers can also be grey or steel, brindle, or wheaten

Read more about Scottish Terriers .



The Tibetan Spaniel has a silky double coat that’s smooth on the face and the front of the legs and moderately long on the rest of the body. The ears, tail, and backs of the forelegs and buttocks have longer hair, and a mane of long hair (sometimes referred to as a shawl) surrounds the neck. Read more about Tibetan Spaniels .

