Los Alamos County, NM

Local LWV Hears From Council Chair Denise Derkacs On Transparency And More During Lunch With A Leader

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 2 days ago
losalamosreporter.com

‘We Have To Be Okay Changing’: The Realtor Perspective On Housing

Note: This is the second in a series of articles about the housing crunch in Los Alamos. For the first, see: ‘It’s Housing Driven’: LANL, Hiring and Local Housing. Real-estate agents are “optimistic by nature,” says Ryan Maupin, but when you talk to them about housing in Los Alamos, a distinctly guarded note creeps in.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Community Foundation Hosts Free Estate Planning Workshop

The Los Alamos Community Foundation invites you to an important workshop on the basics of estate planning on Tuesday, February 7 at UNM-LA (Building 2, Room 230). Join us for an overview of common estate planning tools and discussion of how these may apply to you or your loved ones.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Summit Garden Club’s Feb. 6 Meeting Will Include Program On ‘Establishing A New Garden: Managing Your Expectations’

At the Monday, Feb. 6, meeting of Summit Garden Club, Judy Magelssen will present a program titled “Establishing A New Garden: Managing Your Expectations”. The meeting will be held at White Rock Baptist Church, 80 State Road 4, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. KN95 masks will be available to those who wish them.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

2023-2024 Course Selection Fast Approaching For LAMS, LAHS Students

Course Selection for the 2023-2024 school year is fast approaching for students who will be attending Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School in the fall. Current 6th grade students will visit Los Alamos Middle School on Monday, Feb. 6. That same day, students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend the Hawk Sampler 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees should meet at 5:30 p.m. in the LAMS gymnasium.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS Is Hiring Accounting Technicians For Accounts Payable And Bookkeeping

The Los Alamos Public Schools Business Office is looking for accounting technicians for Accounts Payable and Bookkeeping. The Accounts Payable position would include responsibility for invoice and purchase order verification, data entry, communication with vendors and district staff, check processing, records management and report preparation.
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Deputy Chief Responds To Recent Allegation Of ‘Extraordinary Leniency’ Towards Santa Fe Officer

Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris has responded in depth to questions from the Los Alamos Reporter about allegations made in a recent Santa Fe New Mexican column by Milan Simonich about the Department. See https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/wide-blue-line-saves-cops-career-after-domestic-case/article_c0492ea6-85f2-11ed-bf46-a709f701b572.html. Simonich’s column alleged that LAPD officers exhibited “extraordinary leniency” towards off-duty Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Give A Little Love: Buy See’s Valentine Lollipops And Help Ship Books To Malawi For The African Library Project

Give a little love! Local Kiwanis K-Kids, Builders Club, and Key Club members have helped create Valentine Lollipop Bouquets for your Valentine friends, family, and sweethearts! They will be selling the bouquets of See’s lollipops (chocolate, vanilla, and butterscotch) outside Smith’s Marketplace on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bouquets of 7 lollipops will be selling for $10, bouquets of 3 for $5 and decorated singles for $1.25. Come out and support Los Alamos’ kids helping others! All proceeds will be used to ship libraries to Malawi in March through the African Library Project. Photo by Sharon Allen.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL Plan For Solar Powered Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles

In the January 20 issue of the Albuquerque Journal (and also in the Post and the Reporter) LANL laid out its plans for a sustainable future. The article can be found here: LANL is driving toward a sustainable future – Albuquerque Journal (abqjournal.com) The thing that I found the most interesting were their plans for solar powered charging stations for EVs. One thing that solar PV is good at is charging batteries. Issues like intermittent cloud cover are not as serious when all you are trying to provide is an average energy source rather than to provide instantaneous load following. I think the best way to recharge EVs is at work during the daytime when solar can be used.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS Ride The Bus Day Is Wednesday, Feb. 8

Los Alamos Public Schools is encouraging all eligible students to ride the school bus to or from school on Wednesday, Feb. 8 as part of “Ride the Bus” Day. This initiative not only helps the environment, but also funds the LAPS Transportation Department. The goal is to have 1,000 riders.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Kiwanis Celebrates 75 Years In The Community: Who We Are

Kiwanis Club members gather for 75th Anniversary Celebration. Courtesy photo. Kiwanis is celebrating its 75th year in Los Alamos County, having been established on January 20, 1948. Over the years the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos has maintained its local presence for the entire 75 years but there have also been two additional clubs formed in the county: Sunrise Kiwanis 1981-2001 and White Rock Kiwanis 1986-1989.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Obituary: Marjorie Arlene Beach McInroy Nov. 2, 1931 – Jan. 7, 2023

Marjorie (Marge) McInroy, 91, of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on the morning of January 7, 2023. Marge was born on November 2, 1931, to Floyd and Bertha (Louise) Beach in Mansfield, PA. She was the youngest of their three children, following brother Earl and sister Marie.
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Tyre Nichols And Why Youth Mental Health First Aid Should Be Prioritized

Open Letter To Los Alamos Public Schools Board and Administration. When the five of us met on January 23, we found humor in Carter Payne being late to our meeting as a result of being ticketed by the Los Alamos Police for expired tags. I remember Carter feeling frazzled and embarrassed about being pulled over in the Los Alamos High School parking lot, however he was not afraid. Carter was not fearful for his life.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Gus, The Glow-In-The-Dark Gopher

Thursday, February 2, demarcates the point in the calendar halfway between the winter solstice and spring equinox. In simpler times, (prior to anthropogenic green-house gases causing climate change with the resulting predictability of drought, fires, floods, and species extinction, but the rarely predictable weather) on this day—Groundhog Day—it would be up to the groundhog to partner with his shadow to determine the weather for the next six weeks.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Cheer Team Wins NMSU Spirit Championship

Members of the Los Alamos High School Cheer team pose with their coaches, Assistant Coach Nancy Sandoval, left, and Head Coach Lauren Sandoval, right, after winning first place in the All Girls Game Division at the New Mexico State University Spirit Championship competition. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. The...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

