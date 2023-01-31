Local LWV Hears From Council Chair Denise Derkacs On Transparency And More During Lunch With A Leader

In the January 20 issue of the Albuquerque Journal (and also in the Post and the Reporter) LANL laid out its plans for a sustainable future. The article can be found here: LANL is driving toward a sustainable future – Albuquerque Journal (abqjournal.com) The thing that I found the most interesting were their plans for solar powered charging stations for EVs. One thing that solar PV is good at is charging batteries. Issues like intermittent cloud cover are not as serious when all you are trying to provide is an average energy source rather than to provide instantaneous load following. I think the best way to recharge EVs is at work during the daytime when solar can be used.

