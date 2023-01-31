ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

One Last Time?: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Link Up In Epic IG Video To Announce ‘Bad Boys 4’

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 2 days ago

Source: 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Getty / Bad Boys 4

N ope, Detective Mike Lowrey and “retired” Marcus Burnett are not done yet. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning for more shenanigans in Bad Boys 4 , the duo happily announced.

Will Smith used his favorite medium, Instagram, to break the big news to his followers with the simple caption, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

In the video, the king of viral content filmed himself driving over to his co-star, Martin Lawrence’s home allowing them to both announce Bad Boys 4 is coming.

Deadline reports the fourth Bad Boys film is in pre-production, and Bad Boys for Life Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be returning to direct the movie with Chris Bremner penning the script.

Before COVID came in and shut everything down, Bad Boys for Life was one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year. The film made $426M worldwide and a domestic 4-day opening of $73M, making it the second-best MLK weekend ever.

The franchise has brought in a whopping $840.7M at the global box office, and this new film could reach a billion status.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman will be onboard as producers. Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone will serve as executive producers.

El Arbi and Fallah have recently gained notoriety for executive producing and directing the pilot and finale episodes of the Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel .

The show remains the highest-rated Marvel Studios project to date on Rotten Tomatoes. We shall see if they bring that touch to Bad Boys 4 .

