Vancouver, WA

This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGM7Y_0kXfvUCO00
Photo: Getty Images

Diners are one of the most relaxed restaurants you can dine at. These no-frills establishments have left their mark on American culture and continue to serve hungry customers around the clock. Not every diner is created equally, and some have carved out their own identity while maintaining an underrated reputation .

That's why Cheapism found the best unassuming diners in every state. The website states, "We scoured the country and checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings by expert food writers for some of the best hole-in-the-wall diners, all of them longtime favorites with even longer lists of regulars."

According to writers, Washington's top pick is Joe Brown's Cafe ! Here's what they had to say about the restaurant:

"'We are still alive and kicking,' proclaims Joe Brown's Café, which opened in 1932. Come in for the all-day breakfast and take in the classic diner style, with green vinyl booths and swiveling stools at the counter.
"The Fried Thing, a breakfast sandwich made with fried ham, fried eggs, and melted cheddar on grilled sourdough. It comes with hash browns and a waffle, pancakes, or French toast."

You can find Joe Brown's Cafe at 817 Main St. in Vancouver.

Check out the full list of amazing, under-the-radar diners on Cheapism 's website.

