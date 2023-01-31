ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

Local HS players moving on to college

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Men’s Hoops Travels to North Carolina for Matchup at App State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) begins a four-game road trip Thursday at App State (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt). Thursday's matchup marks the Herd embarking on a four-game road swing as it plays six of his final eight games on the road. Marshall is 5-3 on the road this season.
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Football Announces Class of 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall head coach Charles Huff officially welcomed several new members to his Thundering Herd football family on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day festivities. Huff, who also took part in 'Marshall Day at the Capitol' festivities on Wednesday, said the needs filled with this class...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face Mountaineers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Winners of three straight, the Marshall women's basketball team returns home to face App State Thursday. Sophomore forward Samantha LaFon is excited to continue building the confidence the team is playing with. "Once our team realizes that we don't have to wait until the fourth quarter, we're...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Logan County, West Virginia, crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died in a crash in Logan County. According to West Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Route 10, just north of Man. Troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. WVSP says troopers found the driver, identified as Thomas […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
Metro News

UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia

UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
tourcounsel.com

Ashland Town Center | Shopping mall in Kentucky

Ashland Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States. One of two malls serving the city, it is located on U.S. Highway 23 near downtown Ashland. The mall features more than seventy retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court. The...
ASHLAND, KY
meigsindypress.com

Southern Local teacher under investigation

RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Injuries to infant being investigated

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County dispatchers said six fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near the border of Roane and Kanawha counties. Dispatchers said the fire was at a residence in the 7600 block of Charleston Road.
ROANE COUNTY, WV

