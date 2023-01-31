Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Local HS players moving on to college
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Hoops Travels to North Carolina for Matchup at App State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) begins a four-game road trip Thursday at App State (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt). Thursday's matchup marks the Herd embarking on a four-game road swing as it plays six of his final eight games on the road. Marshall is 5-3 on the road this season.
lootpress.com
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
herdzone.com
Marshall Football Announces Class of 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall head coach Charles Huff officially welcomed several new members to his Thundering Herd football family on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day festivities. Huff, who also took part in 'Marshall Day at the Capitol' festivities on Wednesday, said the needs filled with this class...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face Mountaineers
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Winners of three straight, the Marshall women's basketball team returns home to face App State Thursday. Sophomore forward Samantha LaFon is excited to continue building the confidence the team is playing with. "Once our team realizes that we don't have to wait until the fourth quarter, we're...
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Man dies in Logan County, West Virginia, crash
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died in a crash in Logan County. According to West Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Route 10, just north of Man. Troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. WVSP says troopers found the driver, identified as Thomas […]
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
Metro News
UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
wchstv.com
Mason County sheriff renews plea for information on missing woman as anniversary nears
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office renewed its plea for new information from the public Wednesday as the one-year anniversary of a woman’s disappearance nears. Grace Allison Smith, of Gallipolis, was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022, and her...
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
tourcounsel.com
Ashland Town Center | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Ashland Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States. One of two malls serving the city, it is located on U.S. Highway 23 near downtown Ashland. The mall features more than seventy retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court. The...
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
thebigsandynews.com
Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
wchstv.com
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County dispatchers said six fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near the border of Roane and Kanawha counties. Dispatchers said the fire was at a residence in the 7600 block of Charleston Road.
