Brentford winger Sergi Canos completes loan move to Greek Super League side Olympiacos

By Michael Pavitt For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Sergi Canos has joined Olympiacos on loan until the end of the season from Brentford .

The 25-year-old winger flew to Greece on Monday to complete the formatilities of the move.

The Greek Super League side currently lie fourth in the Greek top flight with six games of the regular season remaining, but the defending champions are on a 12-match unbeaten run.

Canos was a key part of Brentford's side last season, making 31 appearences and scoring three times during the club's debut campaign in the Premier League.

The winger memorably scored Brentford's first Premier League goal, with his effort coming in a 2-0 win over Arsenal.

The Spaniard has seen his opporunties limited this season for Thomas Frank's high-flying side, making five appearences from the bench.

Canos has scored 36 goals in 249 games for Brentford since joining the club as an 18-year-old and was a key part of the side when they were promoted to the Premier League.

Canos released an emotional statement to Brentford's fans, with the winger admitting he was leaving for a 'new chapter' which he hopes will allow him to 'enjoy football again.

'This is possibly the toughest moment of my career since I arrived at Brentford in 2015' Canos said. 'Today is the end of something special.

'Brentford has been and will always be my home. Here I have fulfilled my dreams. I still get emotional when I remember the final at Wembley of the night of our debut in the Premier League against Arsenal. These moments will last forever in my heart.

'I appreciate the love and support my fans have given me on this journey together. It has been an honour to see many kids proud of wearing my name on the back of their shirts.

'I want you to know that here I have been the happiest kid playing football. Wherever I go, I will always be proud to have been a Brentford player.'

Brentford's director of football Phil Giles has paid tribute to Canos and his contribution to the club's success.

Giles said there was the possiblity for the Bees to trigger an option in Canos' contract in the summer, which could extend his stay at the club.

'We would like to wish Sergi all the best for the second half of the season, Giles told Brentford's club website.

'He has not played as many games this season as he would have liked, and this is a great opportunity for him.

'We are sure Sergi will do very well in Greece and will be as loved there as he is by our fans here.

'He has played an important role in our recent history and produced some very big performances in some very big games. He will always be the player who scored our first Premier League goal.'

