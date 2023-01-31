Ruling over controversial General Iron plant expected by spring

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Following weeks of hearings, an administrative judge is expected to decide in the spring whether a controversial metal recycling facility will get a permit after it was denied by the Lightfoot Administration.

It initially appeared that a permit for a Southside Recycling facility on the Southeast Side would be approved by the City of Chicago, according to documents presented by Reserve Management, which owns the metal-shredding operation.

There was loud opposition from Southeast Side residents, who argued that the company, formally General Iron, polluted Lincoln Park — its previous location — and would do the same in a neighborhood that’s already dealing with pollution.

The new facility would be at 116th Street along the Calumet River.

Almost one year ago, the permit was denied because of the expected health impact, according to the City.

Lawyers for the company, though, said it was denied the permit for “made-up” reasons. They argued that there is no health review requirement. The company also said the new facility would be cleaner.

The Sun-Times reports the administrative court is narrowly focused on the issue of whether the City followed its own rules.

