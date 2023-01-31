ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

FDA to revamp food safety program in wake of infant formula crisis

By Nathaniel Weixel
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t62aK_0kXfv5Si00

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is launching an overhaul of its food safety and nutrition division in the wake of a series of crises including the recent baby formula shortage, the agency announced Tuesday.

As part of the move, Commissioner Robert Califf said the FDA will combine two separate divisions to create a new human foods program, which will be led by a single deputy commissioner. The deputy commissioner will have decisionmaking authority over policy, strategy and regulatory program activities within the Human Foods Program as well as resource allocation and risk prioritization.

“Creating a Human Foods Program under a single leader who reports directly to the Commissioner unifies and elevates the program while removing redundancies, enabling the agency to oversee human food in a more effective and efficient way,” Califf said in a statement.

The FDA has long faced criticism that it doesn’t give enough resources to its food safety program. Those shortcomings were exposed last year as an infant formula shortage left parents scrambling.

The formula crisis, which persists, resulted in congressional hearings, investigations, and calls to separate the food program from the rest of the agency that focuses on drugs and medical devices. The FDA oversees about 80 percent of the nation’s food supply.

The change announced Tuesday comes on the heels of a scathing report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation that found the food program was too slow and risk-averse, which “compromises the agency’s willingness to act in enforcement or policy development.”

The food program is led by officials with overlapping jurisdictions, and the independent report recommended establishing either a food safety agency that would be separate from the Federal Drug Administration or better, clearer lines of command within the existing agency.

As part of the change, the revamped foods program will include a dedicated office to manage the regulation of infant formula and medical foods. There will also be a separate office to coordinate state efforts to identify and prevent foodborne illness outbreaks.

“Consumers can be confident in the safety of the food they eat each day in part thanks to the work of the FDA’s dedicated workforce,” Califf said. “Our ability to continue our work means consistently evolving and adapting with the constantly changing, complex industries we regulate and the emergence of new technologies.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, OH (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
CHAUNCEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts

Corim Industries has issued a voluntarily recall of various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA says the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New FDA rule on food poisoning

Millions of people get sick each year from contaminated food, and finding the source of the contamination isn’t easy. But that could be changing. As Consumer Reports explains, there’s a new plan aimed at reducing the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths. Every year an estimated 48 million...
WGRZ TV

FDA food safety official resigns, cites infant formula shortage last year

WASHINGTON — The federal Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVM

2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
WOWK 13 News

Man, woman arrested for alleged copper theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two suspects have been arrested in London, West Virginia for an alleged breaking and entering at a plant in Kanawha County on Monday afternoon. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from dispatchers reporting intruders inside the Contura Energy/Coal on Dupont Avenue in London. Deputies say when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek volunteers for ‘large-scale’ search for missing Wood County, West Virginia, woman

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. The Parkersburg Police Department says a “large-scale search effort” to find Gretchen Fleming will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, and they are looking for volunteers who are capable of searching rugged, wooded terrain […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe

Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
One Green Planet

FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses

Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
WMUR.com

Ready-to-eat sausage products recalled for listeria concerns

More than 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products have been recalled due to listeria concerns, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products, which were produced on various dates from May to November 2022, were shipped to retail locations nationwide...
natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy