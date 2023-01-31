ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kchkradio.net

Mary Lucille Jirak

Mary Lucille Jirak, age 93, of New Prague, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital, Mankato. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home on Monday from...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
kchkradio.net

Irene G. Casey

Irene G. Casey, age 91 of Mankato, formerly of Le Sueur died on Tuesday, January 31,. 2023 at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, February. 6, 2023, 10:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday. February 5, 2023...
MANKATO, MN
kchkradio.net

Marietta A. Straus

Marietta A. Straus, age 84, of Waconia passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park, MN. Funeral Service 1:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic cemetery in Waconia.
WACONIA, MN
kchkradio.net

February 2, 2023

Trading Post 2-2 For Sale: Marcum fish finder $100 w/ other misc. ice fishing equipment, 2010 Ford Fusion 1 owner w/ 140 k miles, leather interior, red in color, in great shape $6,000, baby walker in shape of Ford F150 $50. 763 245 9829 New Prague. Wanted: good used clothes...
NEW PRAGUE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy