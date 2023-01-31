Marietta A. Straus, age 84, of Waconia passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park, MN. Funeral Service 1:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic cemetery in Waconia.

WACONIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO