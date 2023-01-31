ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

snjtoday.com

Meet Justin White

As we continue to get to introduce you to our Board Members here at the VDID/Main Street Vineland, this week we meet one of our newer members, Justin White, Esq. Although Justin may be new to our board, he is not new to Vineland or to our downtown. Justin grew...
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ
snjtoday.com

Puppy Love

From left: Isabella and Chantella Wansleeben, Abby and Emma Cohen, Donna and Josie Griebau, and Danielle. Cumberland County Teen 4-H Council and Jr. Leadership members learn about serving the community the best ways possible—they “practice them” throughout the year. Early on Sunday morning, January 22, Cumberland County...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
snjtoday.com

Project Thanksgiving Sponsors Party for Homeless, Food Insecure

Project Thanksgiving sponsored a party for homeless and food-insecure individuals in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Spirit and Truth Ministries in Vineland hosted it. Each guest received a hot meal, gifts of new gloves and warm socks, and a gift bag of healthy snacks. FanZone in Vineland donated the gloves. Love through Laces donated the socks. Sarah Maxwell and Haley Marks helped serve the meal, then entertained the guests with several songs. A guest requested “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Haley obliged, much to the delight of the guest.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
njspots.com

Explore These 4 South Jersey Abandoned Spots

One thing that New Jersey has a lot of is old buildings. As a result of being one of the earliest states in the United States, there are many places you can visit with historical significance, like Princeton, Waterloo Village, and Allaire State Park. Between the various towns, villages, and...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

The Best Meatball in South Jersey is in Stone Harbor, NJ

Who doesn't love a meatball. When it comes to home style and authentic, its tough to find better Italian food than right here in New Jersey. One local spot has been included on NJ.com's list of the 25 best meatballs in the entire state. If you’re looking for the best meatballs in South Jersey, you’ve got to head down south to Stone Harbor to Spiaggetta Restaurant, which landed at No. 24 on the list of the Top 25 meatballs in the state, per writer Peter Genovese.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
snjtoday.com

A Month of Book Clubs

Reading a book, an activity that takes hours, and following it up with thoughtful dialogue, seems a throwback in an age of 15-second TikTok videos and rash responses. Yet many locals find that reading a book is cherished time. Just as readers connect to a novel by characters in the story, book clubbers link to the community through discussion.
MILLVILLE, NJ

