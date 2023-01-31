Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Is school responsible for South Jersey school employee's 'severely inebriated' behavior at party?
MOUNT HOLLY TWP. — A Rancocas Valley Regional High employee disciplined for “inappropriate” behavior at an end-of-year staff party claims that too much alcohol left him with no memory of what, if anything, allegedly upset a co-worker. Moorestown resident Wilfred Kirkaldy is offering the no-memory defense in...
snjtoday.com
Meet Justin White
As we continue to get to introduce you to our Board Members here at the VDID/Main Street Vineland, this week we meet one of our newer members, Justin White, Esq. Although Justin may be new to our board, he is not new to Vineland or to our downtown. Justin grew...
Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School
BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
snjtoday.com
Puppy Love
From left: Isabella and Chantella Wansleeben, Abby and Emma Cohen, Donna and Josie Griebau, and Danielle. Cumberland County Teen 4-H Council and Jr. Leadership members learn about serving the community the best ways possible—they “practice them” throughout the year. Early on Sunday morning, January 22, Cumberland County...
Pa. State Police say murder of Delco couple was not 'random act of violence'
Police believe the murder of a couple in Delaware County, Pennsylvania is not considered to be a random act of violence.
snjtoday.com
Project Thanksgiving Sponsors Party for Homeless, Food Insecure
Project Thanksgiving sponsored a party for homeless and food-insecure individuals in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Spirit and Truth Ministries in Vineland hosted it. Each guest received a hot meal, gifts of new gloves and warm socks, and a gift bag of healthy snacks. FanZone in Vineland donated the gloves. Love through Laces donated the socks. Sarah Maxwell and Haley Marks helped serve the meal, then entertained the guests with several songs. A guest requested “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Haley obliged, much to the delight of the guest.
Cumberland County Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty by a Cumberland County jury of murder, authorities said.Frank J. Baker, 29, of Seabrook, was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the July 20, 2019 shooting death of Jair Rennie in Gouldtown, Fairfield Township, according to Cumberland Co…
Driver, 40, Struck Tree, Killed In Cape May County
A 40-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree in Cape May County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) near milepost 16.8 in Dennis Township, New Jersey State Police said. Melissa DeJesus,...
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer
🙁 Shore towns have struggled to deal with rowdy teens. 🚨 A new ordinance allows police to take unruly teens into custody. 🔴 Teens won't be released until mom or dad come get them. It may still be winter, but one New Jersey shore town is already...
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
southjerseyobserver.com
Local Developer Invites Construction Trades Students to Newcomb Senior Housing Jobsite
The construction industry faces a shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem including here in Vineland. Recently, the first group of students from the new Vineland High School CTE Construction Trades I Program were invited for a...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
njspots.com
Explore These 4 South Jersey Abandoned Spots
One thing that New Jersey has a lot of is old buildings. As a result of being one of the earliest states in the United States, there are many places you can visit with historical significance, like Princeton, Waterloo Village, and Allaire State Park. Between the various towns, villages, and...
The Best Meatball in South Jersey is in Stone Harbor, NJ
Who doesn't love a meatball. When it comes to home style and authentic, its tough to find better Italian food than right here in New Jersey. One local spot has been included on NJ.com's list of the 25 best meatballs in the entire state. If you’re looking for the best meatballs in South Jersey, you’ve got to head down south to Stone Harbor to Spiaggetta Restaurant, which landed at No. 24 on the list of the Top 25 meatballs in the state, per writer Peter Genovese.
fox29.com
NJ man charged after dog found starved to death, 2nd found malnourished in home, officials say
MAYS LANDING, N.J. - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has charged a New Jersey man on animal cruelty charges, officials say. According to authorities, On Wednesday, 50-year-old John Roblin of Mullica Hill was arrested and charged. Officials say a tip led law enforcement to Roblin's home, alleging he was not...
snjtoday.com
A Month of Book Clubs
Reading a book, an activity that takes hours, and following it up with thoughtful dialogue, seems a throwback in an age of 15-second TikTok videos and rash responses. Yet many locals find that reading a book is cherished time. Just as readers connect to a novel by characters in the story, book clubbers link to the community through discussion.
Affidavit: Victim was targeted in daylight shooting blocks from Atlantic City grade school
An Atlantic City man charged in a shooting allegedly targeted his victim, according to information obtained by BreakingAC. Ivan Tinitigan, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Jan. 13 daylight shooting that put nearby Richmond Avenue School on lockdown. No motive of the shooting was mentioned in the affidavit of probable...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
