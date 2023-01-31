Read full article on original website
Coast News
Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park
OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
Coast News
New Village Arts reopens after $2.8M renovation
CARLSBAD — Hundreds of supporters gathered on Jan. 27 to celebrate the official grand reopening of the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center after a yearlong renovation. New Village Arts, a Carlsbad-based nonprofit, unveiled its refurbished performing arts facility highlighted by a new stage, light and sound systems for its 100-seat theater, a revamped ticket office, a smaller secondary stage to expand its offerings and a large exterior mural spanning the entire back wall of the building.
Coast News
Oceanside Theatre Company and Oceanside Historical Society honor local Black entrepreneurs on Feb. 11
OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Board Member Rushell Gordon sought out Oceanside Historical Society’s Kristi Hawthorne for answers to a simple question: “What can you tell me about Oceanside’s other black business owners?”. The response to that inquiry turned into an interactive multi-media exploration celebrating...
BLM Flag Raised over Local School District Offices
The flag will fly at district offices for the whole month of February
Coast News
Creating a native plant garden
“All you need is stones. The Mediterranean garden needs only stones to make native plants feel perfectly at home. The conventional garden needs fertilizer and manure to make plants prosper, but not the native plant garden.” — Pattie Barron, “The Low-Water No-Water Garden”. In her book, Barron...
Aloha Ice Co. Planning Mission Valley Location
Carlsbad-Based Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe to Join Westfield Mission Valley
10-month-old black bear rescued, receiving care at SDHS Ramona Wildlife Center
A California black bear cub arrived at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and care, it was announced Wednesday.
Coast News
Carlsbad continues outreach to promote bike, vehicle safety
CARLSBAD — City officials and cycling advocates gathered on the grounds of Valley Middle School and Magnolia Elementary School on Jan. 25 to spread the word about traffic safety. Staffers, police officers, several city council members and the San Diego County Bike Coalition all helped promote the city’s Safer...
Coast News
Escondido council appoints Palomar College trustee to vacant seat
ESCONDIDO — The City Council voted to appoint Christian Garcia, a current trustee on the Palomar College Governing Board, to the District 3 vacancy during a special Jan. 30 meeting. Christian Garcia was one of several candidates who applied to take over the seat left vacant last November by...
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
Destroyed playground in San Diego neighborhood the latest symbol of city neglect, locals say
A playground in Mount Hope has gone unfixed for more than a year after it was destroyed leaving families in the southeast San Diego neighborhood with an empty space and no arrests. Dennis V. Allen Park, named after a Black activist who founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, was...
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
San Diego’s Annual Color Explosion Is About To Take Place
A 55-acre rainbow of ranunculus color will bloom as San Diego’s iconic springtime attraction comes to life with outdoor music performances, flower-filled events and foodie favorites.
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand
San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
Sidewalk vending enforcement begins in City of San Diego's beach areas
San Diego law enforcement personnel began fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December.
kusi.com
Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration
The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
City of El Cajon launches new program to help non-emergency 911 callers
Before Tuesday, when you call 911, an ambulance and firefighters are automatically sent to you. But now, non-life-threatening calls will be triage nurses.
Why has the City of San Diego taken 4 years to replace a light post near schools?
SAN DIEGO — Jeanne Hoey owns a property near Regents Road in University City that she rents out to tenants. In 2019, she says her tenants told her a car crashed into a light post that used to be near Berino Court and Arriba and it has never been replaced.
