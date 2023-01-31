ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park

OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
New Village Arts reopens after $2.8M renovation

CARLSBAD — Hundreds of supporters gathered on Jan. 27 to celebrate the official grand reopening of the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center after a yearlong renovation. New Village Arts, a Carlsbad-based nonprofit, unveiled its refurbished performing arts facility highlighted by a new stage, light and sound systems for its 100-seat theater, a revamped ticket office, a smaller secondary stage to expand its offerings and a large exterior mural spanning the entire back wall of the building.
Creating a native plant garden

“All you need is stones. The Mediterranean garden needs only stones to make native plants feel perfectly at home. The conventional garden needs fertilizer and manure to make plants prosper, but not the native plant garden.” — Pattie Barron, “The Low-Water No-Water Garden”. In her book, Barron...
Carlsbad continues outreach to promote bike, vehicle safety

CARLSBAD — City officials and cycling advocates gathered on the grounds of Valley Middle School and Magnolia Elementary School on Jan. 25 to spread the word about traffic safety. Staffers, police officers, several city council members and the San Diego County Bike Coalition all helped promote the city’s Safer...
Escondido council appoints Palomar College trustee to vacant seat

ESCONDIDO — The City Council voted to appoint Christian Garcia, a current trustee on the Palomar College Governing Board, to the District 3 vacancy during a special Jan. 30 meeting. Christian Garcia was one of several candidates who applied to take over the seat left vacant last November by...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand

San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
