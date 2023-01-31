Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
William Dykstra
William Dykstra, age 87, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at Holland Hospital. Bill was the owner and operator of Lakewood Photo since June 1972. He was a faithful believer, loving husband, father, and grandfather, and member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church. Bill was preceded in death...
Rev. Carl Balk
Rev. Carl Balk, 78, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Carl was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 20, 1944, to Neal and Jean Balk. After high school, he graduated from Calvin College and started a short career in teaching. He returned to Western Theological Seminary and upon graduation became a minister in the Reformed Church in America. He served churches at First Reformed Church in Lansing, IL, Community Reformed Church in Zeeland, Corinth Reformed Church in Byron Center, and Rose Park Reformed Church in Holland before retiring. Carl continued to preach and help local RCA churches after his retirement from full-time pastoring. He married Linnay (De Leeuw) Steigenga in 1982.
John Henry Westhuis Jr.
John Henry Westhuis Jr., age 82, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM.
Howard Jay Van Huis
Howard Jay Van Huis, age 76, of Muskegon, Michigan passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. A visitation for Howard will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. A burial will occur at Graafschap Cemetery.
Karen TerVree
Karen Lynn TerVree, age 72 of Holland, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Holland Hospital. Karen was born in Grand Rapids, MI April 26, 1950, to Herbert and Patricia Kammeraad. She graduated from Holland High School, then Cosmetology School in Grand Rapids, and was a lifelong resident of the area. In her younger years, she loved to listen to, sing, and dance to “disco” and big band music, even getting her grandson Zakary to gain an appreciation of the music while spending time with him. Karen worked as a cosmetologist and beautician for over 50 years, taking care of some of her favorite ladies at Appledorn up until a few weeks ago. She loved her Red Hat Society gals and her weekly card-playing group, and will forever be remembered for her “crazy hair colors”. A true pet lover at heart, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which she loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arlene Tenckinck
Arlene Tenckinck of Bedminster, NJ (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2023. She was 78 years old. Born in Holland, MI on December 22, 1944, she was the daughter of Harry and Helene (Michielsen) Schutt. Arlene attended Calvin College and worked as a nurse for Holland...
Alan James Beagley
Alan James Beagley was born in Tatsfield, Surrey, England. As a young adult, Alan emigrated to Australia and made his life there. Alan’s spiritual and intellectual curiosity led him to pursue a doctorate in Theology at Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, CA. In 1986, Alan married Jeanette Koolhaas. He joined her in service in Taiwan as a missionary of the Reformed Church in America, learned Chinese, and taught classes there. In 1987 they were joined by a son, Jonathan.
Judge George Corsiglia
Corsiglia, George 9/9/1935 – 1/29/2023 George Richard Corsiglia, age 87, of the Saugatuck-Douglas area, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at the Clark Home in Grand Rapids, after a two-year period of failing health. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra (“Sandy”), his sister, Irene English of Grand Rapids, and several nieces, nephews, and grand and great-grand nieces and -nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings; Donald, Joseph, Louise, and Jeanette; also a nephew, Jim DeYoung, and a great-nephew, Jimmie Guthrie. Born and raised in Kalamazoo to Italian immigrants, Anthonio and Rosa, he became enamored with the law as a young man, often veering off his paper route to visit the courtrooms in the Kalamazoo Courthouse to watch the proceedings. There he developed a true passion for the law. He followed through with his dream of becoming a lawyer, starting his education at St. John’s University, where his studies were interrupted when called to serve in the U.S. Army. After fulfilling that service, he then finished his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, then went on to earn his juris doctorate in 1960 from the Detroit College of Law. His professional career was established after joining the law firm of Morris & Culver in Kalamazoo, soon becoming a partner in that firm. He enjoyed the general practice of law, but also served in the capacity of the assistant city attorney, practicing prosecutorial law for the City of Kalamazoo, and general law for the Cities of Plainwell, Otsego, and Fennville, fulfilling his dream as a child. In 1972, he was appointed District Judge, by Governor Milliken, to the 57th District Court in Allegan; then again, in 1974, to the newly-established 48th Circuit Court, where he continued in the position of Circuit Judge for 36 years, retiring at the end of 2010. He was highly respected but known as a “tough judge” and recognized as one of the longest-sitting Circuit judges in the State of Michigan. Outside of the courtroom, George’s life was simple. He had a passion for reading, and he loved animals, having enjoyed the companionship of pets for the entirety of his life.
Drivers Shaken Up, Roadway Blocked Off After Three-Vehicle Pileup Involving Semi East of Holland
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A 56-year-old Zeeland woman was injured in a three-vehicle pileup east of Holland on Tuesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Greg Rotman, the woman was driving a southbound minivan on 104th Avenue around 10:45 AM when her vehicle went into the intersection at Business 196 on a red light and hit an eastbound semi that was going on the green light. The force of the collision caused the truck to lose control, going across the median, and striking an eastbound compact car, driven by a 75-year-old Zeeland man.
Suspect Arraigned Following Late-Night Shooting; More Charges Possible
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 1, 2023) – A 21-year-old Holland man has been arraigned on charges stemming from an early Monday morning disturbance at a North Side residence, with more counts against him perhaps forthcoming. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched to...
After calling 911 to report what was coming, police say man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend and himself near Decatur
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State Police say it appears a Decatur man shot his ex-girlfriend and then took his own life at a home in Van Buren County’s Decatur Township Friday night. It apparently happened after the woman called a relative to say it was going to happen, and the man called 911 to report the murder-suicide too.
Ottawa County Pulls Out of National Election Excellence Program
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – Integrity has its price, some may say, but Justin Roebuck won’t compromise on integrity. That’s the message sent by the Ottawa County Clerk and Register of Deeds after a Tuesday announcement on pulling his office’s Elections Division from further consideration for participation in the newly-created US Alliance for Election Excellence. That division was named in November as a finalist for the program created by a non-partisan national collaboration to “bring together election officials, designers, technologists and other experts to envision, support and celebrate excellence in US election administration.”
