Corsiglia, George 9/9/1935 – 1/29/2023 George Richard Corsiglia, age 87, of the Saugatuck-Douglas area, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at the Clark Home in Grand Rapids, after a two-year period of failing health. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra (“Sandy”), his sister, Irene English of Grand Rapids, and several nieces, nephews, and grand and great-grand nieces and -nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings; Donald, Joseph, Louise, and Jeanette; also a nephew, Jim DeYoung, and a great-nephew, Jimmie Guthrie. Born and raised in Kalamazoo to Italian immigrants, Anthonio and Rosa, he became enamored with the law as a young man, often veering off his paper route to visit the courtrooms in the Kalamazoo Courthouse to watch the proceedings. There he developed a true passion for the law. He followed through with his dream of becoming a lawyer, starting his education at St. John’s University, where his studies were interrupted when called to serve in the U.S. Army. After fulfilling that service, he then finished his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, then went on to earn his juris doctorate in 1960 from the Detroit College of Law. His professional career was established after joining the law firm of Morris & Culver in Kalamazoo, soon becoming a partner in that firm. He enjoyed the general practice of law, but also served in the capacity of the assistant city attorney, practicing prosecutorial law for the City of Kalamazoo, and general law for the Cities of Plainwell, Otsego, and Fennville, fulfilling his dream as a child. In 1972, he was appointed District Judge, by Governor Milliken, to the 57th District Court in Allegan; then again, in 1974, to the newly-established 48th Circuit Court, where he continued in the position of Circuit Judge for 36 years, retiring at the end of 2010. He was highly respected but known as a “tough judge” and recognized as one of the longest-sitting Circuit judges in the State of Michigan. Outside of the courtroom, George’s life was simple. He had a passion for reading, and he loved animals, having enjoyed the companionship of pets for the entirety of his life.

