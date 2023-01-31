VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Two people called 911 about a murder suicide that was going to happen in Van Buren County but two people were dead by the time police arrived. One of the people involved called 911 to report a murder-suicide that was going to happen, and one of that person’s relatives who he told also called 911 prior to the shooting, Michigan State Police officials said in a news release.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO