wbrn.com
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving...
Sheriff’s deputy treated over concern he breathed airborne substance during suspect’s arrest
KENT COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s deputy was treated Tuesday, Jan. 31, for exposure to a substance that turned out to be cocaine, police said. The Kent County sheriff’s deputy was taking inventory of a drunken-driving suspect’s belongings at the jail when he found an unknown substance in a pouch. The deputy suspected he had been exposed to an airborne substance and told jail staff.
Man, 70, sent to prison after claiming unfair trial in son’s killing
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A 70-year-old man convicted of killing his son criticized the police investigation and witness testimony before he was sent to prison. Darrell Dean Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Dec. 7, 2021, shooting death of his son, Joshua Dakan, 38, outside of the father’s White Cloud-area home.
Deputy hospitalized after exposure to cocaine
A Kent County sheriff's deputy is OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning.
Kalamazoo murder case against 25-year-old is in the hands of the jury
KALAMAZOO, MI – The case against Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave is in the hands of the jury. According to the defense attorney in his closing argument, the prosecution didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty of murder, and it’s time to send Hargrave home.
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
Police need help with 1973 cold case, 2 wanted for assault
Do you know who is responsible for the homicide of Eugene Speaks?
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
927thevan.com
Suspect Arraigned Following Late-Night Shooting; More Charges Possible
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 1, 2023) – A 21-year-old Holland man has been arraigned on charges stemming from an early Monday morning disturbance at a North Side residence, with more counts against him perhaps forthcoming. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched to...
Morning Sun
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case
A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
2 people called 911 to report murder-suicide before it happened, police say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Two people called 911 about a murder suicide that was going to happen in Van Buren County but two people were dead by the time police arrived. One of the people involved called 911 to report a murder-suicide that was going to happen, and one of that person’s relatives who he told also called 911 prior to the shooting, Michigan State Police officials said in a news release.
Police: 78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home
A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police raid found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home.
WWMT
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
WWMT
Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
WWMT
Man in critical condition, undergoes surgery after stabbing at Brann’s in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition and underwent surgery after being stabbed several times on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened around 8:37 p.m. inside of Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille located on Division Avenue, police said. Investigation shows...
Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
Jury trial starts for Kalamazoo man accused of killing 18-year-old
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury trial started Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man. Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, now 25, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Whetstone, 18, in the 100 block of East Maple Street, east of South Burdick Street on Oct. 2, 2021. A jury heard testimony from witnesses as a trial started Jan. 31, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
FOUND: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office locate 13-year-old girl
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has found the 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday afternoon. Aaliyah Marie Sanders had been last seen walking away from her home in Pavilion Estates around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, investigators say. She was considered endangered. Deputies say...
GRPD: Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, police say.
