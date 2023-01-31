ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Sheriff’s deputy treated over concern he breathed airborne substance during suspect’s arrest

KENT COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s deputy was treated Tuesday, Jan. 31, for exposure to a substance that turned out to be cocaine, police said. The Kent County sheriff’s deputy was taking inventory of a drunken-driving suspect’s belongings at the jail when he found an unknown substance in a pouch. The deputy suspected he had been exposed to an airborne substance and told jail staff.
KENT COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Suspect Arraigned Following Late-Night Shooting; More Charges Possible

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 1, 2023) – A 21-year-old Holland man has been arraigned on charges stemming from an early Monday morning disturbance at a North Side residence, with more counts against him perhaps forthcoming. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched to...
HOLLAND, MI
Morning Sun

Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case

A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
LAKE, MI
MLive

2 people called 911 to report murder-suicide before it happened, police say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Two people called 911 about a murder suicide that was going to happen in Van Buren County but two people were dead by the time police arrived. One of the people involved called 911 to report a murder-suicide that was going to happen, and one of that person’s relatives who he told also called 911 prior to the shooting, Michigan State Police officials said in a news release.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
WWMT

Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Jury trial starts for Kalamazoo man accused of killing 18-year-old

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury trial started Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man. Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, now 25, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Whetstone, 18, in the 100 block of East Maple Street, east of South Burdick Street on Oct. 2, 2021. A jury heard testimony from witnesses as a trial started Jan. 31, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy