ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kchkradio.net

Mary Lucille Jirak

Mary Lucille Jirak, age 93, of New Prague, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital, Mankato. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home on Monday from...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
kchkradio.net

Irene G. Casey

Irene G. Casey, age 91 of Mankato, formerly of Le Sueur died on Tuesday, January 31,. 2023 at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, February. 6, 2023, 10:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday. February 5, 2023...
MANKATO, MN
kchkradio.net

Richard (Dick) Bradshaw

Former Le Sueur County Surveyor Richard (Dick) Bradshaw died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Praha Village in New Prague, MN. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 10am-11am with Memorial Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11am all held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
kchkradio.net

Daniel H. “Danny” Tietz

Daniel H. “Danny” Tietz, age 85, of New Prague, died peacefully, surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Hospital in New Prague. 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial Funeral Service will be held Sunday February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lanesburgh. Visitation will take...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
kchkradio.net

February 2, 2023

Trading Post 2-2 For Sale: Marcum fish finder $100 w/ other misc. ice fishing equipment, 2010 Ford Fusion 1 owner w/ 140 k miles, leather interior, red in color, in great shape $6,000, baby walker in shape of Ford F150 $50. 763 245 9829 New Prague. Wanted: good used clothes...
NEW PRAGUE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy