Sage Creek Elementary and Shavon Mousser Earn Nebo #Hashtag Award. “I am THRILLED to receive the #Hashtag award this month! This is the first year I’ve been the PR Ambassador at Sage Creek and I LOVE IT! I felt inspired to show the amazing activities our students are engaged in each day! We have outstanding faculty and staff at Sage Creek, so it has been easy to highlight the wonderful work they do!’ exclaimed Shavon Mousser. “As I pondered the many things that make Sage Creek special, I knew I needed to focus on our Chinese Immersion Program. This led to our ‘Mandarin Monday.’ Each week, one of our dual-language immersion students presents a Chinese phrase or song, which is posted on YouTube. The unique ability these students' possess definitely needs to be celebrated! Another special focus this year has been on our many, new teachers. It has been fun to highlight their talents and unique qualities they bring to our faculty. The most important aspect of my job is to help families feel a part of our school community, which is why I post each day!”

2 DAYS AGO