Students Celebrate a Reading Goal!
Congratulations to these first and third graders who got to ring the bell to celebrate their success! These students have met one of their reading goals. Way to Aim High to Achieve Eagles!. Congrats to Reggie Phillips, Brooklyn Molina, Holland Mortimer, Jack Jones, Harrison Weilenmann, Rori Sellars, and Lydia Johnson.
MMHS Internship Spotlight
Javier Munoz has been working on his welding skills at Cornaby’s Powder Coating & Railing. “I am excited to learn more, I have already learned a lot in just 3 times of going there. It is a very chill place and very cool to see how they do their job. It is cool to see the welders weld and it is good to see how they do their job and how they measure and weld. And it is a good place to intern learning hands-on, it’s a great place to learn.”
5th grade Visual Arts with Mrs. Brown
Mrs. Brown (Nebo Visual Arts Specialist) recently visited some of our 5th grade classrooms and did some fun art projects with them. Here are some pictures of the day the 5th graders did Native American pottery. The students loved it and we have enjoyed having Mrs. Brown at Maple Ridge!
Science Fair Winners!
These 5th grade students have won our school science fair and will now represent. Sierra Bonita at the Nebo District Science Fair on February 9. #BelieveInYou #SierraBonita #Sierrabonitabears #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching.
101 Days of School!
Santaquin First graders celebrated the 101st day of school Dalmation style! We did 101 things all day long! Cup stacking, painting, counting, and exercising!. #santaquinelemntary #neboschooldistrict #firstgradefun #theclimb #focusonstudents.
Building the Future
We are so grateful to have amazing reading technicians to build the capacity of our students. This is Mrs. Smoot and Mrs. Durfey. They work so closely together that on occasion they show up dressed in the same outfit! Thank you for all you do!
Science Olympiad Spotlight
A Science Olympiad competition was held Jan 21, and to no one's surprise we had several students win medals in their events! These events are hosted by a variety of schools across the state and allow students to compete in individual or partnerships knowledge in sciences. Science Olympiad is a place where students get to explore their interest and skills in all sciences and give participants a chance to achieve a critical role/advantage for their future endeavors. These events consist of all kinds of events that measure your knowledge in categories such as Computer Science, General Science, Bio Science, Chem Science, etc.
Nebo #Hashtag Award
Sage Creek Elementary and Shavon Mousser Earn Nebo #Hashtag Award. “I am THRILLED to receive the #Hashtag award this month! This is the first year I’ve been the PR Ambassador at Sage Creek and I LOVE IT! I felt inspired to show the amazing activities our students are engaged in each day! We have outstanding faculty and staff at Sage Creek, so it has been easy to highlight the wonderful work they do!’ exclaimed Shavon Mousser. “As I pondered the many things that make Sage Creek special, I knew I needed to focus on our Chinese Immersion Program. This led to our ‘Mandarin Monday.’ Each week, one of our dual-language immersion students presents a Chinese phrase or song, which is posted on YouTube. The unique ability these students' possess definitely needs to be celebrated! Another special focus this year has been on our many, new teachers. It has been fun to highlight their talents and unique qualities they bring to our faculty. The most important aspect of my job is to help families feel a part of our school community, which is why I post each day!”
