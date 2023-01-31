Read full article on original website
Arrests Made In Connection With Rape Of Student Who Was Fatally Hit By Car
Four people have been arrested in connection with the rape of 19-year-old Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks. Police said that 18-year-old Kaivon Deondre Washington is being charged with third-degree rape, while Casen John Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were charged with principal to third-degree rape. A fourth person, whose name was not released because they are 17, was also charged with third-degree rape.
He spent 17 years in jail for rape. Now another man has been arrested for the crime
A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of rape – a crime for which another man claims he spent 17 years wrongfully imprisoned.Andrew Malkinson, aged 57, could be allowed to appeal against his 2004 conviction for the first time after his legal team brought new DNA evidence to light.In a further development, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Tuesday that a 48-year-old man from Essex had been arrested last month on suspicion of the rape. That suspect has since been released under investigation, police said.Malkinson was handed a life sentence in 2004 and had twice been refused an appeal after applying...
Madison Brooks rape suspects’ lawyers are denying police claims that she was drunk
Laywers representing Madison Brooks’ alleged rapists have denied that the LSU student was in a drunken stupor when two of the accused had sex with her. In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results showing that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death, ABC affiliate WBRZ reports. Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley is the attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree...
Ex-Arkansas cops charged after video of violent arrest goes viral
Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers have been charged after a graphic video of them beating a detainee went viral online, prosecutors have announced. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force in the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester in the town of Mulberry, the US Justice Department said Tuesday. The two former deputies pleaded not guilty during their court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Police said they had responded to 27-year-old Worcester allegedly making threats to a clerk at a nearby convenience store, where he then attacked one of the deputies outside. Video taken by a bystander shows...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
Idaho murders victim’s father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.Mr Mogen spoke...
New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape
Newly released surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.Brooks reportedly met the four men, now facing rape charges, at Reggie’s on 14 January.Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.Footage from the...
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
sportszion.com
Andrew Tate’s conversation leaks reveal horrific details of rape and torture of victims
Many of Andrew Tate’s alleged victims have come forward since his arrest, accusing him of previous violent acts against them. Yet another conversation between Tate and a woman that disclosed horrifying details of rape and torture of victims was leaked. The ex-kickboxer who rose to fame on social media...
Identical twins were suspected of rape; how a lucky break and a plea deal trumped a cutting-edge DNA test
Identical twins can be hard to tell apart. They occur in 1 out of 250 births. Still, at close range, they can be told apart. The challenge has been when trying to determine a suspect using a DNA test. Until recently, twins had DNA that was impossible to tell apart using the existing technology. Sometimes, a tattoo or some other external mark has been used to identify the culprit.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men who left her on the road are charged with rape
When Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a car on 15 January, very few details were revealed about the circumstances surrounding her death. The 19-year-old Louisiana State University student was remembered by her friends and family as a bright and joyful young woman who had a lasting effect on everyone she met. Her sorority sisters at Alpha Phi said that Madi — as she was known to those who loved her — had made the ultimate gesture that conveyed her generous personality by donating her heart and kidneys to save others.But as her loved ones reeled from the sudden...
Two suspects charged with rape of LSU student Madison Brooks are freed on bond
Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age; Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18, were charged on Monday with the sexual assault of 19-year-old Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said that a severely intoxicated Brooks was callously dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after two...
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns
Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
BBC
Asaram: Indian guru jailed for life in second rape case
An Indian court has sentenced a self-styled spiritual guru to life imprisonment for raping one of his devotees. Asaram was found guilty of assaulting the woman several times between 2001 and 2006 at his ashram in the western state of Gujarat. The 81-year-old is currently serving a life sentence after...
Man who spent 20 years in jail for Hawaii tourist’s rape and murder released after new DNA test
A Hawaiian man who spent more than 20 years in jail for rape and murder of a white woman was set free by court after an advanced DNA test proved his innocence. Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland. The 23-year-old white woman died on Christmas Eve in 1991 on the Big Island following an accident and sexual assault. The case was one of Hawaii’s biggest murders and grabbed national headlines. Mr Schweitzer was among the three people convicted in the case and the...
