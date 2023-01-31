Ripple Working With Central Bank of Montenegro on New Digital Currency Pilot Program, According to Prime Minister

Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Top Analyst Issues Alert to Shiba Inu Holders, Says SHIB Hype To Gain Momentum in Coming Weeks
A popular crypto strategist who correctly called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market in 2021 believes that top meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for bullish price action in the coming weeks. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 673,400 Twitter followers that SHIB looks strong after...
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Rips to Fresh All-Time High Amid New Protocol Upgrade Proposal
A red-hot Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution printed a fresh all-time high on Thursday after a new protocol upgrade proposal. Optimism (OP) reached a peak of $3.10 on Thursday, the token’s new all-time high (ATH). OP has since retraced to $2.81 at time of writing, but the 81st-ranked crypto asset...
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
Bitcoin Won’t Be an Effective Currency, Store of Value or Medium of Exchange, Says Hedge Fund Legend Ray Dalio
In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, hedge fund veteran Ray Dalio says Bitcoin (BTC) is getting more attention than it deserves. The founder of asset management firm Bridgewater Associates says that what Bitcoin accomplished in the last 12 years is amazing, but investors still have better choices than putting their money on the benchmark cryptocurrency.
Top Trader Issues Warning to Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls – Here’s His New Outlook
A crypto analyst known for accurately calling Bitcoin’s bottom in 2018 is issuing an alert on BTC’s short-term trajectory. The pseudonyous analyst Smart Contracter says BTC appears ready to retrace, and he’s stepping out of the market. The trader, who is known for using Elliot wave theory...
Action Is Needed To Regulate Crypto Assets That Are Not Securities, Says CTFC’s New Chairman
The new Chairman of the Commodities Trading Futures Commission (CTFC) says that crypto assets that are not considered securities need comprehensive legislation. In a new government press release, Chair Rostin Behnam says there remains a gap in the regulation of crypto cash markets of non-security digital assets and that the CFTC is “well positioned” to fill the void.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Rival Explodes 134% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Resurgence
A lesser-known dog-themed memecoin has erupted over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market continue to show signs of recovery. The altcoin Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) soared from a seven-day low of $0.000000001468 to a high of $0.000000003443 – representing a massive 134% increase. The memecoin...
Crypto Gaming Project Skyrockets Nearly 300% in a Month As Team Announces Series of Updates
WEMIX (WEMIX) is a platform that supports blockchain-based games for over 378,000 gamers, according to its website. WEMIX’s ecosystem includes at least 20 games at time of writing, each of which has its own tokens on the WEMIX blockchain. WEMIX tokens currently have a collective market cap of $164.19 million.
Bitcoin Could Be About To Do the ‘Unthinkable’ Amid Major Trend Shift, According to Top Analyst – Here’s What He Means
A closely followed crypto strategist is bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), saying that the king crypto could be gearing up to do the unthinkable. In a new video, analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 121,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could hit $30,000 much sooner than people expect. According to the crypto trader,...
Top Crypto Analyst Sees Volatility in Store for Bitcoin, Zooms Out on One Popular Ethereum-Based DEX Token
A widely followed crypto trader says Bitcoin’s (BTC) current value of $23,571 offers potential promise for the future. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Rekt Capital tells their 334,500 Twitter followers that BTC’s weekly close over $23,400 is a promising sign for the king crypto. “BTC has managed Weekly Close above...
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
Dogecoin To Release Latest Version of Utility-Enhancing Tool ‘Soon’, According to DOGE Developer
A principal core engineer for the Dogecoin (DOGE) project says a new version of the blockchain’s utility-enhancing tool is about to launch. Dogecoin engineer Michi Lumin tells his 32,000 Twitter followers that Libdogecoin 0.1.2 is on its way, although no specific date is given. “Libdogecoin 0.1.2 soon with easy...
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
MicroStrategy Remains Convicted on Bitcoin (BTC) Bet Despite $2,150,000,000 in Unrealized Losses
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy is remaining faithful to Bitcoin (BTC) despite having about $2.1 billion in unrealized losses. In a new earnings report, the company’s president and chief executive, Phong Le, notes that MicroStrategy’s revenue grew in 2022 even though its Bitcoin investments are in the red. According...
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
