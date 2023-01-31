ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New York Post

Luka Doncic exits Mavericks victory in injury concern

A dunk attempt turned disastrous for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night. With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading by 27, Doncic went left around a screen before accelerating — and elevating — toward the basket for a dunk. But Doncic made contact with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as Brandon Ingram blocked his attempt, forcing Doncic to fall to the ground and eventually exit with a right heel contusion.  Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of...
DALLAS, TX
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs vs. Pelicans Preview: Dallas Going Streaking vs. Ice-Cold New Orleans?

With the city of Dallas coming off yet another winter crisis, the New Orleans Pelicans battle the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Thursday night. Although Dallas faces sub-freezing temperatures, it's the Pelicans who appear frostbitten. Coming off a close battle against the Eastern Conference's worst team, the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Hawks Demolish Suns As Devin Booker’s Return Looms

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, while Trae Young added 20 points and 12 assists as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Phoenix Suns 132-100 during the Wednesday night NBA slate. Tthe Hawks improved significantly on both ends of the court after losing four of their last five games. “We wanted to...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Devin Booker Potential Return Date Unveiled

The Phoenix Suns have long awaited the return of shooting guard Devin Booker. Booker's played just 29 games thus far, mostly due to a groin injury suffered back in December. He initially missed three games with the injury before making a push to come back for a big Christmas Day matchup with the Denver Nuggets, yet he strained it further just four minutes into action and has missed each game since.
PHOENIX, AZ

