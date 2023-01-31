A dunk attempt turned disastrous for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night. With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading by 27, Doncic went left around a screen before accelerating — and elevating — toward the basket for a dunk. But Doncic made contact with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as Brandon Ingram blocked his attempt, forcing Doncic to fall to the ground and eventually exit with a right heel contusion. Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of...

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO