The First Academy girls varsity lacrosse team will play its 2022-23 season under the guidance of its new head coach, Lindsey Keenan. “Our coach resigned over the summer, so we needed somebody, and it was a long search,” Sports Information Coordinator Bo Burgess said. “We honestly couldn’t find a ton of people. We found people here and there, who just weren’t a good fit, and Lindsey came into our radar at the last minute. We brought her in, interviewed her, and she just did a great process (and) said all the right things.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO