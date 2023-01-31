ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale's Lisa Riley is 'over the moon' her co-star has a serious storyline

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has gushed she is 'over the moon' for her co-star Dominic Brunt as he prepares to take centre stage in an emotional new storyline.

In upcoming scenes, Paddy Dingle continues to struggle in the wake of his split from wife Chas, and falls into bed with his ex Mandy after drowning his sorrows with her and a bottle of wine.

Now, Lisa has revealed that after working alongside Dominic for many years, she is delighted he's finally getting the chance to appear in a serious storyline, as Paddy's mental health continues to deteriorate in the coming weeks.

She said: 'I am over the moon and I mean this from the bottom of my heart.

'When I did my first ever quote when it was announced I was coming back to the show all those years ago now, someone said to me ''What would be your favourite things to happen?''

'And one of the things has happened, which is that Dominic gets the lead story and tells it with the most enormous amount of heart.

'I say that because (a) I know he'll do it justice as an actor, (b) he's my best friend and (c) I just want to sit back with pride and watch him win every award known to man, because he is going to nail it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Rx2z_0kXfrEBA00

Next week, viewers will see Paddy grow close to his ex Mandy again, as he continues to struggle in the wake of his split from cheating wife Chas.

After his attempt to get back into the dating pool ends in disaster, Paddy is left feeling isolated after his spouse tears a strip off him for his controlling behaviour, sparking Mandy to step in and offer her support.

As they enjoy a bottle of wine together, the former flames descend into hysterical laughter, but as they struggle to make eye contact, could this be the start of a rekindled romance?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttDVv_0kXfrEBA00

In the upcoming scenes, Bear (Joshua Richards) surprises Paddy when he reveals he's set up a double date, and while Paddy remains polite, he is horrified he's being forcibly thrown back into the dating pool.

Bear doesn't get the hint that Paddy isn't in the right headspace for socialising as he encourages him to hit the town with their dates Carol and Bev.

Luckily, Paddy thinks up an excuse and sighs with relief as Bear leaves with Carol and Bev, but the next day, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is taken aback when she thinks she overhears Paddy bragging about being single.

Shortly after, when Chas flirtatiously banters with Kev the drayman, Paddy is cut deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sWW8_0kXfrEBA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9yjU_0kXfrEBA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5VtI_0kXfrEBA00

Having had enough of his treatment of her, Chas puts Paddy in his place over his controlling behaviour and reminds him that it's his choice to remain living with her.

Mandy is concerned as the exchange leaves Paddy looking bereft, and the next day, Paddy tries to hide from his ex but has no luck.

As Paddy admits he's lost, Mandy wordlessly moves in to hold her broken ex-partner, admitting she knows hard it can be to move forward when you still love someone.

Paddy is quietly struck by Mandy's observation and senses that perhaps she knows how he feels right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onJ6O_0kXfrEBA00

Back at the Woolpack, as they open a bottle of wine, the former flames both find themselves coyly avoiding making eye contact - as the implication of Mandy's words hangs between them.

As the afternoon draws on, Paddy and Mandy reminisce through music and dissolve into helpless, cathartic, alcohol-fuelled laughter. Mandy wrestles with her conscience as she locks eyes with drunk Paddy.

As the pair fall into bed together, could this lead to a rekindled romance?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fB9QA_0kXfrEBA00

