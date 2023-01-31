Report: Blue Jays Sign Reliever Chad Green

Toronto has reportedly signed fireballer Chad Green, according to Shi Davidi, though the right-hander is still recovering from TJ surgery.

The Blue Jays bullpen just added a very high upside arm.

Toronto has reportedly reached an agreement with right-hander Chad Green, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, on a two-year contract worth $8.5 million. The deal also includes team options for 2025 and 2026.

Green, 31, has been a reliable late-inning option (3.17 ERA) and a high-velocity strikeout machine (11.6 K/9) in his seven years with the Yankees. The South Carolina native's reported contract comes cheaper than normal as he recovers from Tommy John surgery in June. If all goes well in his rehab, Green could presumably pitch for the Blue Jays in July or August.

The addition of Green marks an honest effort from Toronto's front office to improve the club's bullpen. Earlier this offseason, the Jays bolstered their pen by trading Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners for reliever Erik Swanson.