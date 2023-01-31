Indulge in Creole Cuisine and Celebrate Mardi Gras at This O’side Hotspot. Not much digging needs to be done to get to the good stuff, especially when it comes to oysters—but we’ll get into it anyway. The Southern hospitality of Louisiana just landed in San Diego with a charming coastal location and cuisine that’s to die for. So we’ve conjured up five reasons to check out the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is situated in Oceanside’s boutique Brick Hotel! This buzzy ground-floor hot spot will transport you right to the heart of the French Quarter with Creole cuisine and a charming antique ambiance. Come for the party and leave an oyster aficionado (or just tipsy after a few NOLA-style cocktails). How’s that for a shuckin’ good time?

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO