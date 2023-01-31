ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Thrillist

Best Free Things to Do in San Diego

One of the many advantages to living in San Diego is the unlimited number of fun, spontaneous things to do. We’ve got the best beer scene, stunning rooftop lounges, endless restaurant choices and outdoor concerts and festivals year-round. Best of all, we enjoy an almost infinite supply of activities that won’t cost you anything at all. Whether you fancy an invigorating hike through an urban garden, a lazy day at the beach, or a romantic picnic and concert, San Diego has the answer. Here are 15 of our favorite free things to do in America’s Finest City:
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

NOVA Named Official Hard Kombucha Of San Diego Wave Futbol Club

NOVA has been named the Official Hard Kombucha of the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club. The multi-year partnership includes a limited-edition “Wave FC Kombucha” that will be available during the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season, which begins March 25. NOVA founder, Tiago Carneiro, and San Diego Wave FC President, Jill Ellis, made the joint announcement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Reasons Your Next Meal Out Should Be at This NOLA-Inspired Oyster Bar in Oceanside

Indulge in Creole Cuisine and Celebrate Mardi Gras at This O’side Hotspot. Not much digging needs to be done to get to the good stuff, especially when it comes to oysters—but we’ll get into it anyway. The Southern hospitality of Louisiana just landed in San Diego with a charming coastal location and cuisine that’s to die for. So we’ve conjured up five reasons to check out the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is situated in Oceanside’s boutique Brick Hotel! This buzzy ground-floor hot spot will transport you right to the heart of the French Quarter with Creole cuisine and a charming antique ambiance. Come for the party and leave an oyster aficionado (or just tipsy after a few NOLA-style cocktails). How’s that for a shuckin’ good time?
OCEANSIDE, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Dinner Cruises in San Diego

When it comes to the best dinner cruises in San Diego, how is one to decide? After all, the San Diego bay has no shortage of cruises with views of the San Diego skyline, Coronado Bridge, the USS Midway Museum, and perhaps even a sunset over the beautiful San Diego bay itself. The best San Diego dinner cruise will be one that combines live entertainment of some sort with cool ocean breezes, amazing cuisine for dinner, and perhaps even complimentary champagne. You may be looking for an option with dancing, a good cocktail, live music, or even just a good excuse to sail on a yacht in the bay.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

George’s At The Cove La Jolla Introduced New Winter Months Menu

George’s at the Cove, the La Jolla landmark restaurant for both locals and tourists alike, has introduced several new seasonal menu items for these “winter” months in America’s Finest City. Executive Chef Trey Foshee and his team bring you the finest and freshest culinary delights, whether...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Dog-Friendly Things to do in San Diego

San Diego is known for its beautiful beaches, great dining experiences, and other fun activities, but some of these locations don’t allow dogs. If you’re trying to find the best dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly hotels, and even dog-friendly beaches, not to worry! There might be restrictions, but if you have a dog in San Diego, CA, you’ll have plenty of places to explore.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Snag San Diego Museum Month Pass to See Nature, Art Exhibits, More for Half Price

The special event returns Feb. 1 for its 34th year and will include more than 60 museums and other destinations where admission will be half off all month. The venues are located throughout San Diego County and include some of the region’s most popular museums, from Balboa Park favorites such as the Fleet Science Center and San Diego Museum of Art to sites that focus on nature, such as the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla and Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
gbsan.com

Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego

One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
SAN DIEGO, CA

