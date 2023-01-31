Read full article on original website
Best Free Things to Do in San Diego
One of the many advantages to living in San Diego is the unlimited number of fun, spontaneous things to do. We’ve got the best beer scene, stunning rooftop lounges, endless restaurant choices and outdoor concerts and festivals year-round. Best of all, we enjoy an almost infinite supply of activities that won’t cost you anything at all. Whether you fancy an invigorating hike through an urban garden, a lazy day at the beach, or a romantic picnic and concert, San Diego has the answer. Here are 15 of our favorite free things to do in America’s Finest City:
NOVA Named Official Hard Kombucha Of San Diego Wave Futbol Club
NOVA has been named the Official Hard Kombucha of the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club. The multi-year partnership includes a limited-edition “Wave FC Kombucha” that will be available during the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season, which begins March 25. NOVA founder, Tiago Carneiro, and San Diego Wave FC President, Jill Ellis, made the joint announcement.
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
Mysterious 'Coronado Shipwreck' Is Once Again Visible in San Diego
This is such a rare occurence and it's right near Hotel del Coronado.
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
5 Reasons Your Next Meal Out Should Be at This NOLA-Inspired Oyster Bar in Oceanside
Indulge in Creole Cuisine and Celebrate Mardi Gras at This O’side Hotspot. Not much digging needs to be done to get to the good stuff, especially when it comes to oysters—but we’ll get into it anyway. The Southern hospitality of Louisiana just landed in San Diego with a charming coastal location and cuisine that’s to die for. So we’ve conjured up five reasons to check out the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is situated in Oceanside’s boutique Brick Hotel! This buzzy ground-floor hot spot will transport you right to the heart of the French Quarter with Creole cuisine and a charming antique ambiance. Come for the party and leave an oyster aficionado (or just tipsy after a few NOLA-style cocktails). How’s that for a shuckin’ good time?
Best Dinner Cruises in San Diego
When it comes to the best dinner cruises in San Diego, how is one to decide? After all, the San Diego bay has no shortage of cruises with views of the San Diego skyline, Coronado Bridge, the USS Midway Museum, and perhaps even a sunset over the beautiful San Diego bay itself. The best San Diego dinner cruise will be one that combines live entertainment of some sort with cool ocean breezes, amazing cuisine for dinner, and perhaps even complimentary champagne. You may be looking for an option with dancing, a good cocktail, live music, or even just a good excuse to sail on a yacht in the bay.
George’s At The Cove La Jolla Introduced New Winter Months Menu
George’s at the Cove, the La Jolla landmark restaurant for both locals and tourists alike, has introduced several new seasonal menu items for these “winter” months in America’s Finest City. Executive Chef Trey Foshee and his team bring you the finest and freshest culinary delights, whether...
Best Dog-Friendly Things to do in San Diego
San Diego is known for its beautiful beaches, great dining experiences, and other fun activities, but some of these locations don’t allow dogs. If you’re trying to find the best dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly hotels, and even dog-friendly beaches, not to worry! There might be restrictions, but if you have a dog in San Diego, CA, you’ll have plenty of places to explore.
San Diego’s Annual Color Explosion Is About To Take Place
A 55-acre rainbow of ranunculus color will bloom as San Diego’s iconic springtime attraction comes to life with outdoor music performances, flower-filled events and foodie favorites.
This Girl Scout sold the most cookie boxes in all of San Diego last year
Sahara Rodriguez, a tenth grader and senior scout in Troop 6105, sold the most cookies out of all the San Diego Girl Scouts, with 8,024 boxes sold.
Snag San Diego Museum Month Pass to See Nature, Art Exhibits, More for Half Price
The special event returns Feb. 1 for its 34th year and will include more than 60 museums and other destinations where admission will be half off all month. The venues are located throughout San Diego County and include some of the region’s most popular museums, from Balboa Park favorites such as the Fleet Science Center and San Diego Museum of Art to sites that focus on nature, such as the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla and Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
Where to buy indoor plants in San Diego
From pothos to pots, these spots have all your indoor plant needs and desires covered.
San Diego CountryFest coming to Petco Park
It's almost time to shine your boots and dust off your cowboy hat because a country music festival is coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park this Spring.
Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego
One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
San Diego Scrapbook: 5 head-turning historical city images
We take a look at five fun images from the city archives — and dig into what the heck we’re looking at. 📸
This North Park bar has the ‘purrr-fect’ combination: cats and cocktails
Right at the edge of North Park, Whiskers & Wine, a cat lounge and restaurant, brings together kitties and casual drinking, offering guests the ability to sip on wine or cocktails while petting adorable felines.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Fall Out Boy making Chula Vista stop on 2023 tour
Grammy-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy will be making a stop in San Diego County as part of their So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, it was announced Tuesday.
