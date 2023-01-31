ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Arizona Mirror

GOP proposal would dramatically increase signature requirements for ballot measures

Lawmakers are seeking to place a measure on the 2024 ballot that critics say could further hamstring Arizonans’ efforts to pass their own laws.  Since it was ratified in 1912, Arizona’s Constitution has given citizens the right to put changes to state law and the constitution on the ballot, as long as they gather the […] The post GOP proposal would dramatically increase signature requirements for ballot measures appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting

Arizona Republicans have taken another step in their attempt to completely overhaul elections in the Grand Canyon State, with a proposed bill that would force hand counts in the state’s elections, a practice that elections experts say would be logistically impossible.  The measure to ban votes from being counted with electronic tabulators — equipment used […] The post Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’

A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment.  The Ashley Dunn Act, […] The post Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Moderate GOP PAC Spent Only $700,000 of $1.8 Million Raised Helping Republican Candidates

The Republican Legislative Victory Fund (RLVF), a PAC supporting moderate Republicans, posted its end-of-year campaign finance report recently, and of $1.8 million raised, only about $700,000 was spent on independent expenditures (IEs) to support candidates. Almost all of that was spent during the last 15 days of the general election, which Arizona Free Enterprise Club President Scot Mussi told The Arizona Sun Times was well after many of the strongest attacks came against Republican candidates in September.
AZFamily

Judge rules city of Phoenix’s ‘Clean Zone’ is unconstitutional

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of a downtown Phoenix property owner who sued the City of Phoenix’s ordinance that attempted to require a permit for certain residents to place non-Super Bowl-related signage on their property until a week after the big game. On Thursday, a judge said the so-called “Clean Zone” is unconstitutional. “There is no legitimate government interest in content-based regulation of signs, let alone regulation of signs based on the content preferences of private businesses that are given special privileges by the government,” a portion of the ruling read. The judge gave the city 48 hours to approve or deny Bramley Paulin’s application. He was the plaintiff represented by the Goldwater Institute attorneys.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Housing advocates push Phoenix to address landlords' income discrimination

Housing advocates want Phoenix to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who get public assistance. During Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Miesha Fish stood at a podium in front of the mayor and eight members, took a deep breath and shared her story. “I’m a Social Security recipient. I’m...
PHOENIX, AZ
Salon

"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet

Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE

