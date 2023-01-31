Read full article on original website
Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state. “People need to be on notice that they now have an attorney general who will prosecute this behavior,” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs establishes task force to address teacher 'retention crisis'
When Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released her executive budget last month, it included funds to establish an Educator Retention Task Force. On Thursday, Hobbs put out an executive order to do just that. Hobbs is creating the task force in an effort to address what she calls a “retention crisis.”...
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
GOP proposal would dramatically increase signature requirements for ballot measures
Lawmakers are seeking to place a measure on the 2024 ballot that critics say could further hamstring Arizonans’ efforts to pass their own laws. Since it was ratified in 1912, Arizona’s Constitution has given citizens the right to put changes to state law and the constitution on the ballot, as long as they gather the […] The post GOP proposal would dramatically increase signature requirements for ballot measures appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.
PHOENIX — A collection of resolutions, including one to condemn Republican leaders involved in overseeing previous elections, were up for discussion at a megachurch where the Arizona Republican Party gathered over the weekend to map out its future after suffering significant losses in the midterm elections.
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said. The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson. On Jan. 31, officials...
Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting
Arizona Republicans have taken another step in their attempt to completely overhaul elections in the Grand Canyon State, with a proposed bill that would force hand counts in the state’s elections, a practice that elections experts say would be logistically impossible. The measure to ban votes from being counted with electronic tabulators — equipment used […] The post Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’
A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment. The Ashley Dunn Act, […] The post Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Moderate GOP PAC Spent Only $700,000 of $1.8 Million Raised Helping Republican Candidates
The Republican Legislative Victory Fund (RLVF), a PAC supporting moderate Republicans, posted its end-of-year campaign finance report recently, and of $1.8 million raised, only about $700,000 was spent on independent expenditures (IEs) to support candidates. Almost all of that was spent during the last 15 days of the general election, which Arizona Free Enterprise Club President Scot Mussi told The Arizona Sun Times was well after many of the strongest attacks came against Republican candidates in September.
Chairman of Arizona Republican Party refuses to accept election defeats
DeWit has refused to acknowledge President Trump and Kari Lake's defeat. Watch the full interview with Jeff DeWit on Sunday Square Off.
Future of Arizona's desalination dreams dashed by Sonora's governor
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
Judge rules city of Phoenix’s ‘Clean Zone’ is unconstitutional
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of a downtown Phoenix property owner who sued the City of Phoenix’s ordinance that attempted to require a permit for certain residents to place non-Super Bowl-related signage on their property until a week after the big game. On Thursday, a judge said the so-called “Clean Zone” is unconstitutional. “There is no legitimate government interest in content-based regulation of signs, let alone regulation of signs based on the content preferences of private businesses that are given special privileges by the government,” a portion of the ruling read. The judge gave the city 48 hours to approve or deny Bramley Paulin’s application. He was the plaintiff represented by the Goldwater Institute attorneys.
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Housing advocates push Phoenix to address landlords' income discrimination
Housing advocates want Phoenix to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who get public assistance. During Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Miesha Fish stood at a podium in front of the mayor and eight members, took a deep breath and shared her story. “I’m a Social Security recipient. I’m...
"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet
Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
