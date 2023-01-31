Read full article on original website
Related
Some temporary distance brought me and my daughter closer – and taught me that love is quietly joyful
My daughter is 14, and on most days I feel like she barely grunts in my direction. She thinks everything I do is cringey and delights in telling me how awful my outfits are. So, when I went away for five weeks for a writing residency in Europe, I assumed I’d get a few sporadic text messages from her, but that I’d basically catch up on her life when I got back.
Internet Slams ‘Nasty, Selfish’ Man for Refusing to Watch Baby so Wife Can Sleep
A woman is furious — and exhausted — after her husband refused to watch their baby so she could catch up on some sleep just because it was his day off from work. Sharing her situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the sleepy mom explained that she was up all night with their fussy baby and was desperate for some rest. Meanwhile, her husband spent the night "happily snoring away on the sofa."
msn.com
Mom Makes Happy Discovery When Meeting Her Newborn Son
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When you're expecting a baby, your main concern is that they're born completely healthy. But you can't help but wonder...what is this child going to look like? There's only so much you can tell from ultrasounds (which isn't much). What about all the little details?
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
A young woman made a terrible decision that cost her dearly. She lost her life one Christmas Day (opinion piece)
Some years ago, in a village in South America, we the villagers awoke to the wailing that signified that someone was facing a tragedy. Abruptly awakened from our slumber and still trying to rub the blurries from our eyes, all the neighborhood peeked their heads outside to see what the ruckus was all about.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry
According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac
A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Woman Comes to Realization That She and Her Husband May Have Spent Many Lifetimes Together
A true love story if there ever were one...
Father ignores school-aged twins in an emergency as he and his new wife have baby and "don't want guests"
Parenting is a full-time job that requires a lot of selfless decisions and changing of plans as need be to protect everyone. For some that is self-evident, while others are oblivious to their obligations.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their fifth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Man calls his girlfriend disgusting for not being happy with the way her daughter turned out
When you have kids, you sometimes are going to want them to turn out a certain way or you may feel like a failure. However, if you have unrealistic expectations, your child may not ever be like you in the long run.
A woman gives her child to her sister, but the sister leaves nothing to her in her will
Once there was a family that included four daughters. The youngest daughter was the first to marry. She got married very young and soon had several children. The second oldest child was not married but became the mother of two sons. She was a savvy businesswoman and her significant other was also a man of great wealth. Having all the financial support she possessed, her boys never lacked anything.
Father Sparks Controversy After Suggesting Putting 1-Year-Old Daughter in The Basement
A man took to Reddit to share a problem he came across when it comes to where his daughter will sleep. The post went viral, receiving over 5000 upvotes and nearly 1300 comments. So, what is the issue he's facing exactly?
I’m 24 and my hubby is 85 – we’re judged as he’s older than my grandad but we’re having IVF to get our dream baby
A MARRIED couple with more than six decades between them has vowed to start a family. Miracle Pogue, 24, and her husband Charles, 85, have been friends since 2019, and are now hoping to have two children through IVF. They first met when Miracle began working at a local laundrette...
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Comments / 0