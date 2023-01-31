ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game kills one moose, relocates three others and finds one dead from eating toxic plant

Idaho Fish and Game responded to several moose incidents last month, including one that resulted in the moose being fatally shot and another where the moose died after eating a toxic plant. The most serious of the incidents involved moose that was close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. The moose was within 30 feet of the interstate on Monday night. A Fish and Game officer...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
IDAHO STATE
matadornetwork.com

Idaho’s Celebrity-Favorite Ski Resort Is Just as Fun For Non-Skiers

Sun Valley, the storied ski town in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains, evokes images of an alpine Shangri-La for movie stars, literary celebrities, and socialites. Initially popularized by Felix Schaffgotsch, an Austrian count who searched the world for the perfect ski town, Sun Valley’s glamorous reputation makes sense: John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe and countless Hollywood icons vacationed here regularly. Ernest Hemingway spent his later years fishing, writing memoirs, and patronizing local public houses in Sun Valley. Today names like Musk, Schwarzenegger, and Gates pop up frequently on guest lists at the Sun Valley Lodge.
SUN VALLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

