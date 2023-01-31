Basically, here is what it means when one is in the area of an Ice Storm Warning: An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a big problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory in this situation means: A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain for the overnight hours and or sleet that will not amount to much. Driving would see a minimal affect in these area, however some slippery times not out of the question.

