Read full article on original website
Related
deltadailynews.com
Fallen Officer Myiesha Stewart Honored by O’Bannon High School
A delta high school remembers an officer who was killed In the line of duty. O’Bannon High School retired the number 10. It is the basketball jersey of fallen Investigator Myiesha Stewart of the Greenville Police Department. Stewart lost her life in October of last year.
Oxford Eagle
Podiatrist enters plea in Medicare fraud case
A podiatrist formerly of Oxford pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. Lund entered his plea at the Federal Courthouse in...
bolivarbullet.com
Cleveland – Bolivar County Animal Shelter
Even people who were close friends with William R. Tribble for a long time had no idea how successful he had been as a businessman. Tribble was known for being modest, thrifty and hard-working—but not rich. So, when Tribble passed away in 2018, it came as a surprise that...
breezynews.com
Food Truck Frenzy planned for March 7
Food Truck Frenzy is returning to downtown Kosciusko. The event will be held Tuesday, March 7 in from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Food trucks of all kinds will be set up in the parking lot in front of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office. For more information, call the KAP...
breezynews.com
One in Hospital After Accidental Shooting in Kosciusko – Police Investigating
Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Fenwick St at 11:55 pm on Wednesday, February 1st when a caller reported that he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the abdomen. The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to UMMC in Jackson. The shooter was taken into custody by...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Woman Charged With Felony Theft
A Water Valley woman faces felony shoplifting and theft charges. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with...
breezynews.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
wtva.com
A mix of precipitation is in store for our area overnight and into our Wednesday
Basically, here is what it means when one is in the area of an Ice Storm Warning: An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a big problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory in this situation means: A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain for the overnight hours and or sleet that will not amount to much. Driving would see a minimal affect in these area, however some slippery times not out of the question.
wtva.com
Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
Holmes County singers to perform at Carnegie Hall
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Central singers are taking their talents to Carnegie Hall. Pierrdro Gallion, also known as “Mr. G” to his students, leads the choir program at the Holmes County School District. Just recently, the small county is being put on the map, recognized around the world for their musical talents. […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
Comments / 0