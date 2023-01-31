Read full article on original website
Dunkirk Dave contradicts Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction
Dave's caretaker, Bob Will, was alongside him Thursday morning to deliver the news.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
New: Extra Extra Pizza is Buffalo’s First Tipless Pizzeria Bringing Proper Pours & Happy Vibes
Maybe you care that the new Extra Extra Pizza in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood is a worker-owned cooperative. Maybe you care that the pizzeria has taken a principled stand against tipping. Or maybe you don’t. Pizzerias, for the most part, are utilitarian. You go to them wanting something...
Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
Keeping warm in the frigid cold: How to prepare yourself and your home for the Arctic blast
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures expected to plummet over the next few days, the time to prepare is now. The weather can pose several health risks and problems for your home. Preparing yourself and your home for these frigid temperatures and wind chills can be difficult. The experts say it is important to get […]
Student stabbed, guard shot at McKinley High School
In February 2021, a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and a security guard was shot shortly after dismissal at McKinley High School.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Wrecking Buffalo: 510 Niagara Street
While an apartment building at 507 Niagara Street returns to life, a three-story commercial building could have an opposite fate. The Buffalo Preservation Board will make a recommendation on a demolition permit filed for 510 Niagara Street. The building was the subject of an “Opportunity Knocks” post three years ago.
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York
You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
Man shot in Burger King parking lot
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the police department's confidential tip line -- (716) 847-2255.
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Grieving Families Act remains unsigned
ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to sign the Grieving Families Act was midnight on Monday but it’s still unsigned on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. This is a law that would change New York State’s wrongful death statute on how families of those who are wrongfully killed can be compensated. This statute passed in 1847 and hasn’t been updated since.
Class action lawsuit filed against Buffalo regarding lack of fluoride in water
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Buffalo in regard to the lack of fluoride in the city's water.
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
