Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York

Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
EAST AURORA, NY
buffalorising.com

Wrecking Buffalo: 510 Niagara Street

While an apartment building at 507 Niagara Street returns to life, a three-story commercial building could have an opposite fate. The Buffalo Preservation Board will make a recommendation on a demolition permit filed for 510 Niagara Street. The building was the subject of an “Opportunity Knocks” post three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York

You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Grieving Families Act remains unsigned

ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to sign the Grieving Families Act was midnight on Monday but it’s still unsigned on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. This is a law that would change New York State’s wrongful death statute on how families of those who are wrongfully killed can be compensated. This statute passed in 1847 and hasn’t been updated since.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

