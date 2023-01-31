ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beefmagazine.com

Bulls and bears in 2023 cattle market

2023 could be quite a year in the cattle markets for profits and losses. That’s what a new report out from HTS Commodities shows. Tightening cattle supplies could be an asset for feeder cattle and live cattle prices. However, a recession and high interest rates could be problems for the industry.
TEXAS STATE
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
agupdate.com

Feeder pig prices suggest hog market optimism

Rising feeder pig prices could be signaling optimism in the market. Prices reached nearly $64 per head last week and should continue to move seasonally higher, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center (LMIC). “Seasonally, weaned feeder pig prices typically peak during January or February, and last...
DELCO.Today

Bankruptcy Case for Radnor’s Phoenix Services Threatens Steel Industry

A bankruptcy reorganization for the Radnor firm Phoenix Services is threatening U.S. steel production, writes Joseph N. DiStefano of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Phoenix Services recycles molten slag that accumulates during steel production at the nation’s largest steel plants. The company is in its sixth month of bankruptcy reorganization and tons of waste it normally handles are piling up at its clients’ plants.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
Reuters

Marketmind: Communication breakdown

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you.
freightwaves.com

Canadian Pacific touts record grain movements in January

Canadian Pacific established a monthly record in January for how much grain it moved during the month. CP (NYSE: CP) transported 2.29 million tons of Canadian grain and grain products in January. Since the start of the 2022-23 crop year on Aug. 1, CP has carried more than 15 million metric tons.
energyintel.com

Winter Gas Contracts Adopt $2 Handle as Supply Crunch Eases

Traders goosed the February gas futures contract 16.5¢ higher at settlement to $3.109 per million Btu in light volume Friday, its last day of trading. Meanwhile, the March contract, where most of the day's volume was concentrated, went up 0.1¢ to $2.849/MMBtu — 2.9¢ below the April contract — amid signs that concerns about a near-term supply crunch have vanished.
agupdate.com

Worldwide developments driving grain markets

Developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and expectations about Chinese import plans have played a role in the grain markets. South American weather is another wild card. Weekend rains in Argentina were pretty good. Argentina generally speaking has been drought-stricken,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. After some rains early...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans close up 24¢ | Monday, January 30, 2023

Soybeans ended a strong day of trade up 24¢. CBOT wheat is up 2¢. KC wheat is up 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is flat. Live cattle are up $2.55. Lean hogs are flat. Feeder cattle are up 30¢. Crude oil is down $1.80. S&P 500 futures are...

