Charlotte, NC

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'

Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Joins Falcons

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a defensive coordinator yet for 2023, but a former Vikings coach landed on his feet Tuesday — with the Atlanta Falcons. That’s Jerry Gray, who will serve as Atlanta’s assistant head coach. NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo tweeted Tuesday, “The Falcons have finalized a deal with Jerry Gray to join their coaching staff with the title of assistant head coach/defense, source says. He’s back with Arthur Smith.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

1 Prospect Is 'Stealing The Show' At Senior Bowl Today

It's the week of the Senior Bowl, which means numerous NFL talent evaluators are looking to see how these college prospects do.  During the week, players participate in drills before it all culminates this Saturday for a game. So far, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is "stealing the show" ...
MOBILE, AL
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt on Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire: 'Let's Gooooooo!'

David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO

