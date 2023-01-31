Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Texans' DeMeco Must Draft QB Anthony Richardson - Orlovsky
The Houston Texans have their new head coach in DeMeco Ryans, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has a quarterback in mind for them as well.
CBS Sports
Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'
Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
Colts: 4 Perfect Quarterback/Head Coach Combinations
Which potential quarterback/head coach pairing would be the best for the Indianapolis Colts?
Calvin Johnson Could Reconcile with Lions Soon
The Lions could have the full support of Calvin Johnson soon.
Texans and 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans agree on head coaching deal, ESPN reports
Reunion realized! A popular former Houston Texans star is coming back to where it all started for him in the NFL.
Carolina Panthers owner defends Frank Reich hiring with tone-deaf comment
The Carolina Panthers are under scrutiny for hiring an outside candidate in that of Frank Reich to be their next
Mike Farrell's Final 2023 QB Rankings
The Godfather of Recruiting, Mike Farrell, drops his final rankings for the 2023 QB class.
Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pros and Cons of Lions Signing DT Daron Payne
Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing defensive tackle Daron Payne this offseason.
Steelers Going to Get Two Star Coaching Additions This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to walk into the season with a very promising coaching staff.
Former Vikings Coach Joins Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a defensive coordinator yet for 2023, but a former Vikings coach landed on his feet Tuesday — with the Atlanta Falcons. That’s Jerry Gray, who will serve as Atlanta’s assistant head coach. NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo tweeted Tuesday, “The Falcons have finalized a deal with Jerry Gray to join their coaching staff with the title of assistant head coach/defense, source says. He’s back with Arthur Smith.”
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
1 Prospect Is 'Stealing The Show' At Senior Bowl Today
It's the week of the Senior Bowl, which means numerous NFL talent evaluators are looking to see how these college prospects do. During the week, players participate in drills before it all culminates this Saturday for a game. So far, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is "stealing the show" ...
Yardbarker
J.J. Watt on Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire: 'Let's Gooooooo!'
David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
