Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell’s Drinking Leads to Her ‘Demise,’ Reality Steve Says
Christina Mandrell's drinking causes major issues for her in 'The Bachelor' Season 27, according to spoilers. Here's what Reality Steve said.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
EW.com
Three Women, Let the Right One In, American Gigolo canceled as Showtime merges with Paramount+
It's the end of the line for three Showtime series. On Monday, the premium cabler announced that it was canceling American Gigolo with Jon Bernthal and the Demián Bichir-led horror-drama Let the Right One In after one season apiece. Additionally, Three Women, which stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and Lola Kirke, and is based on the international bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo, will not be moving forward, despite previously finishing production.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Revival Just Made It Easier For Crossovers With Ted Danson And Other Cheers Stars
A key piece of information about the Frasier revival has been revealed that will make it a lot easier to have crossovers with the Cheers characters.
msn.com
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
ComicBook
Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Franchise's Future Is Through TV Instead Of Movies
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
In Style
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
Seth Rogen Says He 'Doesn't Think Anyone Would Do' Freaks and Geeks Revival: 'Just Let It Exist'
"I know enough now not to f--- with that," Seth Rogen tells PEOPLE of a potential Freaks and Geeks revival after the short-lived show ran for one season from 1999 to 2000 Seth Rogen doesn't want to ruin a good thing. The Golden Globe nominee, 40, tells PEOPLE that he "wouldn't do" a revival of his breakout show, Freaks and Geeks, which ran for one season on NBC from 1999 to 2000. "I don't think anyone would do it," admits Rogen as he prepares to treat guests to an...
Night Court Renewed For Season 2 At NBC, And That's Not All For Melissa Rauch And John Larroquette's Show
NBC already renewed Night Court for Season 2, and that's not the only interesting news for the show starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.
Collider
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
ETOnline.com
Jane Fonda Admits She Worries About 'Barbarella' Remake With Sydney Sweeney
Jane Fonda isn't counting the days for the Barbarella remake release. Fonda starred in the original 1968 sci-fi film as the titular main character, but is not involved in the upcoming remake starring Sydney Sweeney. "I worry about what it's going to be," Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter in her...
‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal
With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
Gael García Bernal Joins Nicole Kidman in Thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’ (Exclusive)
Gael García Bernal is joining Nicole Kidman in the Amazon Prime thriller Holland, Michigan. Mimi Cave is directing the movie, which is described as a “Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNicole Kidman, Maya Erskine to Lead 'Perfect Nanny' Limited Series at HBOGael García Bernal Praises 'Station Eleven' Experience, Open to Reteaming With Series CreativesSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red Carpet With Star Gael García Bernal, Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams Andrew Sodroski is behind the screenplay. Kidman is producing with Per Saari via her Blossom Films banner, which has a longstanding relationship with Amazon,...
Comments / 0