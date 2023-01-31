ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

theberkshireedge.com

The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System must end

Kudos to Lee Middle and High School Principal Gregg Brighenti for calling for an end to the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS). The Massachusetts Teachers Association agrees and has long been an advocate of eliminating what is a punitive and unproductive practice, unless you’re a member of the testing industry reaping millions a year selling test prep and testing materials.
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Massachusetts 2023: Review & Free Guides

Creating a Massachusetts LLC can be a great way to enjoy enhanced liability protection, a better tax situation, and more flexibility with your manager-managed LLC. But you may be wondering what the total Massachusetts LLC cost is if you want to create this type of business entity. That’s why we’ve...
WUPE

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts legislation to reform state law to prevent unjust deprivation from homeowners

“Legislation to protect Massachusetts homeowners from unjust home equity theft practices by private, for-profit corporations has been refiled. The bill seeks to prevent foreclosures on municipal tax liens which result in a homeowner losing 100 percent of their earned equity. Municipalities currently sell tax liens to private companies who then seek to recoup the outstanding debt, plus exorbitant fees, or pursue foreclosure through land court. In several instances, Massachusetts homeowners have lost their residence and the entirety of their earned equity.
WBEC AM

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
WNAW 94.7

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
WCVB

New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
spectrumnews1.com

State lawmakers introduce bill to bring back rent control

WORCESTER, Mass. - Several Massachusetts state lawmakers have filed a bill to bring back rent control in the state at the local level. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex & Worcester) said the bill would allow cities and towns to put limits on how much rent would increase year to year. He said right now, there's a steep rise in housing costs, especially in the city of Worcester.
WBEC AM

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions

BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary...
capeandislands.org

Electric power for the Cape and Islands

Electricity rates in Massachusetts are among the highest in the nation: this comes at a time when we’re transitioning to home electric heat pumps and electric vehicles. On The Point, we talk about why our rates are so high, and if wind and solar will lower the cost. We also discuss how to think about the cost of electricity when considering changes to how we power our cars and heat our homes.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The T’s New Train Factory Has Gone Off the Rails

On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and their administration's newly-assembled transportation cabinet rode a Red Line train, visited the T's Operations Control Center, and outlined their early plans to tackle the many challenges facing the MBTA. "Our message to all those who ride the T, the rails,...
