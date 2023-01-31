Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Meghan Trainor Teams Up With Kim Petras For 'Made You Look' Remix
The "mom friend" and the "party friend" have joined forces for an unexpected collaboration!
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Ariana Grande Steals The Show In A Pleated Mini Skirt And Matching Thigh-High Boots On 'Drag Race'
Season 15 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race kicked off with a bang on January 6th on MTV, as Ariana Grande was not only on the judging panel for its first episode, but appeared before the contestants in the most iconic, spectacular way imaginable!. The 29-year-old “Break Free” singer first...
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Harry Styles Joins Bad Bunny and Lizzo as a Performer at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles is officially joining the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys. He joins the previously announced first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup. Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host. The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three...
Shania Twain rocks a sky-high mohawk and edgy corset for InStyle
Shania Twain’s latest magazine cover is positively hair-raising. The 57-year-old country icon fronts InStyle wearing a towering jet-black mohawk, matching Agent Provocateur corset and avant-garde ONRUSHW23FH gown — a sharp departure from the leopard prints and velvets for which she’s known. And Twain loved her edgy makeover so much, she joked about incorporating it into her upcoming tour during her interview. “I love it. I’m so up for it. I’m so ready for it,” she said. “I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’ I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited...
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Kim Petras Goes Electric Blue in Double-breasted Minidress at Billboard Power 100
Kim Petras made an electric arrival at Billboard’s Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the event, which celebrates music industry executives, Petras donned a metallic-blue minidress. Her dress was double-breasted, adorned with a series of black buttons along her torso, made out of a material mirroring scales. It had sharp definition around her shoulders and gave off iridescent colors of teal and violet. Petras wore her signature platinum-blond tresses styled straight, with icy-themed makeup, with stark white eyeliner and rosy blush. She wore thigh-high black boots that had a crushed-suede look and accessorized with some silver rings, earrings...
Demi Lovato Hits High Notes in Crystal-Embellished Suit & Chunky Heels at Billboard’s Grammy Week Showcase
Demi Lovato gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost to perform at the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase last night. The Grammy-nominated singer capped off the evening by belting her hit singles, “Feed” and “4 Ever 4 Me.” Lovato appeared onstage in all-black attire at the Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles. The pop star wore a black suit by Michael Lo Sordo that included a loose-fitting blazer with wide lapels and a snap closure on the side. The “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker complemented the overcoat with matching trousers. Both pieces were decorated with clear beads all over. Lovato...
ETOnline.com
Anitta Reflects on Her Career and Getting Her 1st Grammy Nom for Best New Artist (Exclusive)
The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies. The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.
SFGate
A ‘Bit of Light Can Go a Long Way:’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Feeling Introspective In Gap Campaign Filmed Before His Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Shortly before his death in December, Stephen “tWitch” Boss was hamming it up for the cameras as part of a new campaign for Gap. Now, the finished product has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into one of Boss’ final days doing what he loved: dancing.
NME
Lewis Capaldi completes BRIT Awards 2023 performers line-up
Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the final performer at the BRIT Awards 2023. This year’s BRITs takes place on Saturday, February 11 at London’s O2, where the Scottish singer-songwriter will join the previously announced Harry Styles, Stormzy, Lizzo, Wet Leg, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Cat Burns, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be Part Of Britney Spears and Madonna's Iconic 2003 VMAs Performance
Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance almost didn't happen. Well, at least, not the way it ended up playing out on stage — according to Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday, J.Lo revealed that the infamous award show moment was actually supposed to include...
Ariana Grande Shines In A Cinched ‘Barbiecore’ Top While Promoting R.E.M. Beauty
Ariana Grande, 29, showed off her new collection from R.E.M. Beauty titled, “Thank U, Next,” a reference to her hit song. The pop star used the Vitamin String Quartet cover of her song (the one used in Bridgerton!) as the soundtrack for t...
2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G
The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape. Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
