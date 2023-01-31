Tigers to add finishing touches to 2023 recruiting class

The NCAA’s official football signing period opens on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Memphis Tigers and many other programs across the country, however, have already done their heavy lifting.

The Tigers signed 22 commits on the first day of the three-day early signing period, which opened Dec. 21, 2022.

The days of signing the bulk of a recruiting class during the traditional period are over. Most high school and junior college recruits already have put their signatures to paper well before February rolls around.

“I do like the two signing days. It’s amazing,” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said ahead of the early period in December. “I don’t even know if this one is considered an early one now. This is the main one.”

Recruiting news between the December signing period and the February one has now been monopolized by transfer portal movement.

When a team like Memphis loses its top three pass catchers to the portal, it makes sense to spend time landing transfer commitments like the Tigers did from former Marshall receiver Corey Gammage, former Toledo receiver DeMeer Blankumsee and Missouri transfer receiver Tauskie Dove.

Portal pickups are not included in a program’s signing class count limit, but high school and junior college additions do.

The Tigers opened the early period by signing 13 high school recruits and five juco transfers.

With at least five more high school commits and two other junior college commits as of Tuesday afternoon, they will add to that total Wednesday.

Louisiana high school running back Raydrian McKneely announced his commitment to the Tigers two days before the early signing period. Although he told The Daily Memphian on Dec. 20 that he planned to sign during the early period, McKneely did not do that. He is expected to officially join the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday.

Other high school commits who are expected to sign include Mt. Juliet kicker Mark Shenouda, Texas defensive lineman Jarra Anderson, Louisiana kicker Landon Carter and Louisiana running back Walter Samuel. Wide receiver Marcello Bussey and tight end Brendan Doyle are the two junior college commits expected to sign Wednesday.