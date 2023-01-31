ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

nystateofpolitics.com

In exclusive interview, Gov. Kathy Hochul goes into detail on her budget

Just a day after delivering her wide-ranging budget proposal, Go. Kathy Hochul sat down with NY1 political anchor Errol Louis on Inside City Hall for an exclusive interview. The governor talked in more detail about the migrant crisis and the MTA — while giving some clues about how she will respond to her nominee for chief judge being blocked by the state Senate.
Hochul wants expanded data collection of gun crimes in New York

The State Police would be tasked with collecting a wide swath of data on shootings in New York under a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget. If adopted, the measure would greatly expand the state's collection of gun violence data as Hochul seeks to address a rise in crime and shootings in New York over the last several years.
Search is on for the next New York GOP chair

The New York State Republican Party expects to have a new leader in the near future. The current chairman of the state GOP expects to step down from the post soon. Now-U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy says the candidates looking to succeed him are making their cases across the state. "I'm...
New York lawmakers consider infant product safety bans

New York lawmakers are weighing a state ban on the sale of several infant products, pointing to studies that have linked them to serious injuries and deaths. Lawmakers on the Assembly Consumer Affairs and Protection Committee this week announced a legislative package that includes a ban on the sale of infant walkers in the state. A similar measure would ban the sale of infant loungers in New York.
Pols 'disappointed' universal school meals not in Hochul's budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul didn't propose funding free school meals for all students in her executive budget released this week, dismaying lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. One in seven children in New York experience hunger, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Federal pandemic aid tackled food insecurity for families, leaving many people hungry when programs expired.
Minimum wage debate heats up as state budget talks begin

Lawmakers and legislative leaders agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to tie the state's minimum wage to increasing inflation, but are pushing back on the governor's plans on how to achieve it, and preparing to battle over the details as budget negotiations begin. It wasn't a surprise Hochul included a...
Health care sector in New York seeks greater Medicaid boost

Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced financial headwinds and severe staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hike the Medicaid reimbursement rate for those facilities by 5%. But the need, lawmakers and health care sector officials argue, may be even greater.
Opposition begins to Hochul's charter school plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to expand charter schools in New York by eliminating regional caps and adding more slots for students. It's a move that's already meeting opposition from Hochul's fellow Democrats in the state Legislature. Hochul's charter school plan contained in her $227 billion state budget plan touches on...
Budget watchdog gives mixed review of Hochul's spending plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget is getting mixed reviews from one budget watchdog. “One of the first things that jumped off the page and has big implications for the budget is the expectation of a mild, short recession in the first half of 2023,” Patrick Orecki, director of state studies at the Citizens Budget Commission, told Capital Tonight. “But the budget does plan for it.”
New York comptroller wants Thruway toll hike to be last resort

Increasing tolls on the New York State Thruway should be a last option for the Thruway Authority, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli determined in a report issued Friday. The report urges the authority to improve is operations and try to maximize revenue that comes from sources other than tolls first before putting an increase into effect.
Hochul's budget weighs body scanners at prisons, detention facilities

State officials would set regulations for when body imaging scanning equipment would be used to screen visitors at local and state correctional facilities, detention facilities and at facilities for youth who have been placed there by the Office of Children and Family Services under a provision proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
New Education Trust NY study analyzes true costs of child care

Child care is a major issue both generally and within the context of the New York state budget. The Education Trust NY, in partnership with the Raising NY Coalition, took a deep dive into the real costs of child care with the number-crunchers at “Prenatal to Five Fiscal Strategies” (P5FS), and came out with a new study titled “True Cost of High-Quality Child Care Model," which will be released on Friday, Feb. 3.

