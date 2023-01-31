In the middle of Times Square, heart-shaped hedgerows invite passersby to meander and take a moment to feel transported in this new pop-up secret garden. “Love’s h|Edge,” a free public art installation, has taken over Duffy Square (46th and Broadway by the Red Steps) and will be on view through February 28. Brooklyn-based Almost Studio created the sculpture, envisioning it as “a pause, a momentary illusion, in your day, in your week, and in your life.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO