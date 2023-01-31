ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Wild Card! Manhattanites split on Midtown East casino proposal

With a fierce bidding war on the horizon for a casino license in New York City — and with a new Midtown proposal on the line — Manhattanites say they’re split on one billionaire’s plan to construct a sprawling casino, towering Ferris Wheel, and more in the shadow of the United Nations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wander through a romantic floral maze in Times Square this month

In the middle of Times Square, heart-shaped hedgerows invite passersby to meander and take a moment to feel transported in this new pop-up secret garden. “Love’s h|Edge,” a free public art installation, has taken over Duffy Square (46th and Broadway by the Red Steps) and will be on view through February 28. Brooklyn-based Almost Studio created the sculpture, envisioning it as “a pause, a momentary illusion, in your day, in your week, and in your life.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A groovy pop-up skating rink for all ages is opening in Brooklyn next week

It seems like New Yorkers can’t get enough of skating rinks these days, which is why we assume that the black-owned, Brooklyn-born The Roller Wave—a nostalgia-inducing destination at Atlantic Terminal Mall—will be a roaring success once it opens on February 11. The 9,000-square-foot pop-up rink will be...
BROOKLYN, NY
Meet the cops who busted citywide stickup duo

Top NYPD brass introduced Wednesday the cops who helped nab the duo responsible for a wild, two-hour robbery spree throughout three boroughs Jan. 31 while also admonishing the justice system for allowing the ex-cons back on the street. Chief of Patrol John Chell lauded the officers in a press conference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

