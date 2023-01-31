ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County. In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody

A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case

BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar justified

DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar …. DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar justified. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Stillwater police chase...
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000

OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials announce arrest of teacher. Police announced the arrest of Mustang...
