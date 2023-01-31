Read full article on original website
A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. They said they are grateful to have made it out without any injuries. Christiana Zender is a business owner and single mom. She and her 5 kids were sleeping downstairs in...
Crews contain early morning house fire on Fort Sill Blvd.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews battled a structure fire early this morning in Lawton. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Fort Sill Blvd. Residents evacuated the home and called 911 after seeing fire above their fireplace between the first and second floor. The fire...
Reward offered after bull shot in Wichita County
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are offering a reward for any information on the shooting death of a registered Red Angus bull in Wichita County. Investigators said the shooting happened between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 off Horseshoe Lake Road near...
Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
Man who led police on chase from drive-thru line pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was chased by police from a Whataburger drive through line down several streets before coming to a stop in a resident’s lawn pleads guilty to evading today, February 2. The plea for Michael McVicker was for 10 years in prison, then suspended to 5 years probation and a […]
How Lawton Police Department would handle a case like Athena Brownfield’s
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The recent search for Athena Brownfield left many people with questions about what qualifies for an Amber Alert and how would the Lawton Police Department handle a similar situation. The Lawton Police Department said when dealing with missing children every situation is different. LPD’s watch commander...
18-Month-Old Boy Treated at Cook Children's After He Was Shot in Leg During Family Outing by Stray Bullet
Kaitlin Bates and her three young sons heard a loud pop while walking on a nature trail one day last summer. At first, Kaitlin thought their stroller ran over something, maybe a snake. Then her 18-month-old son Jace started screaming. Kaitlin was shocked to see blood flowing from a hole in Jace’s knee. The toddler, seated in the stroller, had been shot.
One person hospitalized after early morning structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital as Lawton Fire fighters responded to a structure fire in SW Lawton early Tuesday morning. It happened at around 1:15 a.m. Several crews arrived to a home that was engulfed in flames and smoke in the 100 block of SW 20th street. The Lawton Fire Department was able to contain the fire.
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
Man charged with kicking Burk officer 3 times
A Burkburnett man is charged with assaulting a police officer by kicking him three times.
Lawsuit filed over structural issues at airport facility
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are detailing allegations of neglect during a construction project that the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport claims led to structural issues in one of its new facilities. The airport’s governing board has filed the suit against the seven construction companies involved in the construction...
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
Murder charge filed on Cotton County chase suspect
A pursuit of Lane began around 82nd Street and Cache last Tuesday.
Convicted ax assailant arrested for terroristic threats
Burk police said the suspect can be seen holding an AR15-style rifle and saying, "I'm coming to [expletive] hunt your [expletive] down over it."
Wichita Falls trash pickup ends early Wednesday
Due to the Winter Storm Warning in Wichita Falls for Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 through 2, the Wichita Falls trash schedule has been changed.
Man arrested after chase also charged with assaulting jailer
According to authorities, after the suspect was taken into custody, he put a correction's officer in a headlock and began punching him.
Mistrial declared in Jerry Anderson case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused in the shooting death of a man in 2020. Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams. He’s accused of shooting and killing him. Court documents say...
What’s happening with trash pickup in Wichita Falls?
Officials said, weather permitting, the sanitation department hopes to be back on schedule with local trash pickup beginning Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Watch: Some Rascal Rode a Snowmobile Around Downtown Wichita Falls, TX
If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.
Would Anyone in Wichita Falls Be Willing to Propose at Cracker Barrel?
I am sure a lot of folks have pictured their wedding proposals throughout their lives. Did it feature a general store and some rocking chairs in the background?. Who doesn't love Cracker Barrel? I know when I go, it's a breakfast order for me. 8PM on Saturday, I'm getting some french toast and I don't give a damn what you think. If you love and your significant other also loves Cracker Barrel, why not show your love with a proposal.
