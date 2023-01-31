Read full article on original website
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
salestechstar.com
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
Navy Times
Pentagon launches management reform institute to address challenges
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. Defense Department, a mammoth federal agency long criticized even from within as inefficient and overly complex, is embarking on a new step toward improving how it conducts its affairs. The department on Tuesday launched the Defense Management Institute, an independent research entity aimed at advancing...
itsecuritywire.com
Cyberhaven Adds Chris Hodson As Chief Security Officer
Cyberhaven, provider of the industry’s first Data Detection and Response (DDR) platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of cybersecurity veteran Chris Hodson as Chief Security Officer (CSO). Hodson will oversee all facets of security to protect Cyberhaven employees and customers, including cloud and application security, operations, and risk management.
PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Games Industry Veteran Mickey Sonnino as Global COO
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Today, Andrew Pascal, founder and chief executive officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., announced the appointment of Mickey Sonnino as Chief Operating Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. As part of a global management team, she will be based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and report directly to Mr. Pascal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005312/en/ Mickey Sonnino, Global COO of Playstudios (Photo: Business Wire)
Retired Admiral Bill Lescher, former Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Joins Red Cell Partners and DEFCON AI
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Red Cell Partners (Red Cell), an incubation firm building technology-focused companies that are bringing revolutionary advancements to market within the national security and healthcare arenas, today announced that Admiral (Retired) William K. Lescher, the 41 st Vice Chief of Naval Operations, has joined as a Senior Advisor. In addition, Lescher has joined DEFCON AI (DEFCON), a Red Cell portfolio company building next-generation tools for the modern military mobility environment, as a Strategic Advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005226/en/ Admiral (Ret.) Bill Lescher, Senior Advisor, Red Cell Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
Breaking Defense
Pentagon’s new management reform institute aims to learn lessons from past failures
WASHINGTON — Nimble and efficient are not words used to describe day-to-day management of the Pentagon, but officials are on a quest to improve the department’s performance and identify ways to better retain institutional memory for their future successors. That’s the drive behind today’s launch of a new...
