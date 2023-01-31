Rodney Van Johnson joins The Bold and the Beautiful. Former Passions cast member Rodney Van Johnson recently shared with Soap Opera Digest that he was asked by The Bold and the Beautiful to "Come play in their sandbox." Soap in Depth reports that he will first appear on January 8 as the lawyer representing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Last week Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) decided to help Ms. Carter get out of jail and blackmailed Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jackie Wood) into not trying to have Shelia prosecuted or Bill will reveal that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him years ago so Bill more than likely hired this attorney.

26 DAYS AGO