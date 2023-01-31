Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby
Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: And Baby...
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Is Forced To Come Clean
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a man coming clean, a pair of siblings disagreeing, and a friend helping another do some soul-searching. This is one dramatic episode you won’t want to miss. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is all in when...
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill Spencer Blows Up His Entire Life
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show Dollar Bill Spencer is truly blinded by love. So much so, he’s willing to turn his back on his family and throw them all away for the She-Devil. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has cast quite a spell...
Why Nate Hastings and Audra Charles Are A Y&R Mistake
It’s Soap Opera 101, The Young and the Restless. The way to make viewers care about a new character is to connect them to a character we already care about. Make the character we care about care about them, and we’ll start to care about them. It isn’t rocket science. Y&R fumbled that basic play with Nate Hastings and Elena Dawson, and now they are about to fumble it again with Nate and Audra Charles.
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Adam Reunites With an Ex, but It’s Not Sally
'The Young and the Restless' character Adam Newman will finally move on from Sally Spectra when he reunites with a former lover.
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s News Stuns The Logan Sisters
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease moments of shock and rising emotions as the news about Dollar Bill Spencer’s blackmail plot spreads like wildfire. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are quite curious about all the She-Devil goings-on. It’s all very disheartening and confusing, and they want answers. They won’t have to wait long. They’ll hear it all from Finn (Tanner Novlan) before the day is done.
Sheila's trial brings two soap vets to The Bold and the Beautiul
Rodney Van Johnson joins The Bold and the Beautiful. Former Passions cast member Rodney Van Johnson recently shared with Soap Opera Digest that he was asked by The Bold and the Beautiful to "Come play in their sandbox." Soap in Depth reports that he will first appear on January 8 as the lawyer representing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Last week Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) decided to help Ms. Carter get out of jail and blackmailed Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jackie Wood) into not trying to have Shelia prosecuted or Bill will reveal that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him years ago so Bill more than likely hired this attorney.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Sheila Carter Will Do This Next
One reason Sheila Carter is a free woman today is that she remains two steps ahead of her adversaries on Bold and the Beautiful. B&B spoilers have shown that the naughty nurse will leverage her power to get what she wants. B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Wicked Ways. Sheila took advantage...
GH Spoilers Speculation: This Is What Dex Heller Is Really After
Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after. GH Spoilers Speculation. So far, all we know is that he hates Sonny (Maurice Benard) and...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Seduces Bill Away From Sheila
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan will do whatever it takes to protect her family from Sheila Carter.
GH Spoilers For January 10: Sonny Tells Nina A Horrifying Truth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, reveal shocking revelations, family frustrations, police investigations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Nina Can’t Believe Her Ears. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was just idly looking at the...
Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!
But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
