Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Related
Arctic blast to deliver dangerously-low temperatures to NYC, says National Weather Service forecaster
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An arctic blast of cold air will dive down into the East Coast beginning Friday night and send wind chill values in New York City to well below zero, a National Weather Service forecaster said. Temperatures will begin to dip Friday morning, falling from the...
AccuWeather long-range spring forecast shows New York may be blanketed with late snow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mild winter in New York City may turn to a snowy spring, AccuWeather forecasters said. December featured a roller-coaster of temperatures in the five boroughs before every day in January delivered warmer-than-normal temperatures to make the month nearly 10 degrees hotter than average. Despite...
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
Dangerous cold: NYC area faces wind chills near-15 this weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bust out those coats, or, better yet, stay inside. Dangerously cold weather is headed toward the New York – New Jersey region, forecasters have warned. Friday will be bitterly cold and it will get even worse on Saturday. A cold front sweeps through late Thursday into Friday, according to the National […]
Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring on Groundhog Day
After the second longest snowless streak and the warmest January on record in NYC, will there be six more weeks of winter? Staten Island Chuck says "no."
First Alert Weather: NYC sees 1st measurable snow overnight
Notes: Central Park recorded its first measurable snowfall (.4") of the season overnight. That said, a new record was set for Central Park's latest first measurable snowfall (Feb. 1).Forecast: Today we'll see clearing skies, but it will remain cold. Expect highs in the 30s again. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s... perhaps some teens across our suburbs. As for tomorrow (Groundhog Day), it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and a touch milder with highs in the low 40s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be very cold and windy with temperatures falling through the day... wind chills in the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out Friday night into Saturday morning with widespread sub-zero wind chills. During the day on Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens. As for Sunday, it will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s.
NBC New York
A Chance for Actual Snow?? Then Dangerous Arctic Blast Sends NYC Into Single Digits
Brace for cold weather by the end of the week — but first, there's a chance for snow in the city overnight into Wednesday, which would be a first this season. It would only be a tenth of an inch or so, but still would be more than Central Park has seen all winter so far.
Time Out Global
These sea walls might soon be installed around NYC to protect us from coastal storms
If Hurricane Sandy taught us anything, it’s that the threat of coastal flooding and storm surges in New York City is a real one. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a massive proposal aimed at protecting the entire New York Harbor area from related issues and, now, the government agency just made public a new series of renderings that demonstrate how, exactly, the plans might affect the look and feel of the city's waterfront.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Lake George’s immersive Ice Castles are back for the season
Impressive, towering ice castles that you can explore are coming back for the winter season up at Lake George. Starting Monday, February 6, you can visit Ice Castles and climb through ice-carved tunnels, gaze at beautiful frozen fountains, slip down ice slides, sit in frozen thrones, and be surrounded by cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This traveling exhibit showcasing failed products and services hits NYC next month
In today’s odd-but-pretty-enticing news: the traveling Museum of Failure, which “brings together over 159 products and services that were a total flop but also paved the way for other great inventions,” is officially opening in New York on March 17 and tickets to the experience are already available right here.
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
Oh, Joy – Rodents Predicted To Plague New York Homes
Snakes? Sure. Bears? Okay. Bobcats? Meh. Mice? NO WAY!. I lived 38 years of life without ever once seeing a mouse inside my house with my own two eyes. Sure, I knew they were there because I could sometimes hear them scamper in the attic above me, but as far as visually seeing them – that didn’t happen.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
NBC New York
2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer
Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New York's very own "The Bean" sculpture was just unveiled downtown
New York is a world-renowned, fabulous city filled with cultural and artistic pursuits that folks from other parts of the globe are constantly in awe and jealous of—so why do we keep trying to morph into some other American town?. First , there was New York Times media correspondent...
Massive humpback whale washes ashore in New York amid ‘unusual’ spate of deaths: ‘Happening a little too often’
The deaths have also sparked community concern about offshore wind farm development, and the potential harm it may be causing to marine life.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue
Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City’s pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
Groundhog Day 2023: Live streams for Punxsutawney Phil, Staten Island Chuck and more
What does it mean if the groundhog sees its shadow? That’s six more weeks of winter. If it doesn’t see its shadow? That’s an early spring. Which groundhog to follow? That’s up to you. Groundhog Day 2023 is on Thursday, Feb. 2, and there will be...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Number of millionaire NYC renters nearly tripled since 2015
The number of New York renters who are also worth seven figures has increased exponentially in recent years, a new analysis has found. According to US apartment search site RentCafe, there’s a record number of moneyed denizens in the Big Apple. “Our latest study has uncovered a spectacular surge...
Comments / 0