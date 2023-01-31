Notes: Central Park recorded its first measurable snowfall (.4") of the season overnight. That said, a new record was set for Central Park's latest first measurable snowfall (Feb. 1).Forecast: Today we'll see clearing skies, but it will remain cold. Expect highs in the 30s again. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s... perhaps some teens across our suburbs. As for tomorrow (Groundhog Day), it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and a touch milder with highs in the low 40s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be very cold and windy with temperatures falling through the day... wind chills in the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out Friday night into Saturday morning with widespread sub-zero wind chills. During the day on Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens. As for Sunday, it will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO