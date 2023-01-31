ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Dangerous cold: NYC area faces wind chills near-15 this weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bust out those coats, or, better yet, stay inside.  Dangerously cold weather is headed toward the New York – New Jersey region, forecasters have warned. Friday will be bitterly cold and it will get even worse on Saturday.  A cold front sweeps through late Thursday into Friday, according to the National […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: NYC sees 1st measurable snow overnight

Notes: Central Park recorded its first measurable snowfall (.4") of the season overnight. That said, a new record was set for Central Park's latest first measurable snowfall (Feb. 1).Forecast: Today we'll see clearing skies, but it will remain cold. Expect highs in the 30s again. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s... perhaps some teens across our suburbs. As for tomorrow (Groundhog Day), it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and a touch milder with highs in the low 40s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be very cold and windy with temperatures falling through the day... wind chills in the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out Friday night into Saturday morning with widespread sub-zero wind chills. During the day on Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens. As for Sunday, it will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

These sea walls might soon be installed around NYC to protect us from coastal storms

If Hurricane Sandy taught us anything, it’s that the threat of coastal flooding and storm surges in New York City is a real one. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a massive proposal aimed at protecting the entire New York Harbor area from related issues and, now, the government agency just made public a new series of renderings that demonstrate how, exactly, the plans might affect the look and feel of the city's waterfront.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Lake George’s immersive Ice Castles are back for the season

Impressive, towering ice castles that you can explore are coming back for the winter season up at Lake George. Starting Monday, February 6, you can visit Ice Castles and climb through ice-carved tunnels, gaze at beautiful frozen fountains, slip down ice slides, sit in frozen thrones, and be surrounded by cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Oh, Joy – Rodents Predicted To Plague New York Homes

Snakes? Sure. Bears? Okay. Bobcats? Meh. Mice? NO WAY!. I lived 38 years of life without ever once seeing a mouse inside my house with my own two eyes. Sure, I knew they were there because I could sometimes hear them scamper in the attic above me, but as far as visually seeing them – that didn’t happen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer

Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue

Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City’s pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Number of millionaire NYC renters nearly tripled since 2015

The number of New York renters who are also worth seven figures has increased exponentially in recent years, a new analysis has found. According to US apartment search site RentCafe, there’s a record number of moneyed denizens in the Big Apple. “Our latest study has uncovered a spectacular surge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

