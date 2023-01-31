Read full article on original website
Related
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby
We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted
Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins think they successfully framed Jeremy Stark — think again. It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
Soap Hub Speculates This Is Who Will Object to Sharon and Chance
Their Young and the Restless reason might be the best one of all!. Viewers don’t need to read the latest Y&R spoilers to know that Sharon Rosales and Chance Chancellor are taking a new, fresh look at each other these days. And they’re liking what they see. The two understand each other on a very deep level.
soaphub.com
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Cute Kid And Guard Back
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Forrester Creations’ ace security guard reports back in for duty. Dick Christie airs as fan favorite Charlie Webber on Friday, January 27. The ace security guard was originally hired to protect the Hope for the Future diamond, a rare gem on load from Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and her son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), in association with the Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) clothing line.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Returns, Phyllis Is Propositioned, Victor’s Busted, and, Um, Who’s the New Hottie in Genoa City?
Nick wonders what his father is up to now. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 23- 27, Phyllis and Tucker continue to find themselves in each other’s orbit. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Victor has been trying to bring Adam back...
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Stark Drama Is Not Over--James Hyde Is Filming More Episodes
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will return to the soap opera in the coming weeks. James Hyde took to Facebook to reveal that he's filming more episodes. Considering Y&R films four to six weeks in advance, we could see him in mid-March.
The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton
Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill and Deacon could come to blows over Sheila
Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is in a precarious situation on The Bold and the Beautiful because of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila had Deacon eating out of her hand and threatened to turn him in for assisting her if he tried to walk away. She was livid when she thought he was interested in Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) left her for Taylor Hayes (Krista Thompson).
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid
How it could still be important to the Days of our Lives story. Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Douglas Forrester's Shocking Revelation Rocks the Forrester Family
The Bold and the Beautiful is known for its dramatic twists and turns, and the upcoming episode is no exception. Douglas Forrester's Shocking Revelation Rocks the Forrester FamilyPhoto byGetty Images.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Seduces Bill Away From Sheila
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan will do whatever it takes to protect her family from Sheila Carter.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thorsten Kaye 's Future As Ridge Forrester Is Uncertain, Rumors Of His Exit
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that there are rumors of Thorsten Kaye's exit as Ridge Forrester on the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reported that while Kaye is taking a break from filming at the moment, he will return in the coming weeks.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 9: Who Will Willow’s Match Turn Out To Be?
GH spoilers for Monday, January 9, 2023, reveal joyous news, pleas for help, special man pain, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Willow Has A Donor, But Do We Know Her?. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has...
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Walton Puts The She-Devil In Her Place
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila Carter may think she’s free to do as she pleases and threaten whoever gets in her way, but Carter Walton isn’t having it. Especially when he finds out all the ugly things she’s said to Katie Logan. Bold and the...
The Young and the Restless Friday Spoilers: Victoria kisses Nate
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Daytime Confidential reveal that things will begin heating up between Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Longtime viewers will recall that the duo became close a number of years back but things did not work out between them. This was when Nate was under the thumb of the Newman patriarch and helped Victor fake his death. Earlier spoilers had suggested that Vicky and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) might get together based on their recent encounter and it could happen in the future.
General Hospital Spoilers: Portia will have to eat her words about the Cassadines
Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) is pretty self-righteous when it comes to the Cassadine clan. She has been warning Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for over a year that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) his father Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) are trouble, immortal, and dangerous. General Hospital is carefully setting Dr. Robinson up for a big fall and fans say she will deserve it.
Comments / 0