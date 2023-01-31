ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby

We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles

GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins think they successfully framed Jeremy Stark — think again. It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
Soap Hub

Soap Hub Speculates This Is Who Will Object to Sharon and Chance

Their Young and the Restless reason might be the best one of all!. Viewers don’t need to read the latest Y&R spoilers to know that Sharon Rosales and Chance Chancellor are taking a new, fresh look at each other these days. And they’re liking what they see. The two understand each other on a very deep level.
soaphub.com

Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
soaphub.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Cute Kid And Guard Back

Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Forrester Creations’ ace security guard reports back in for duty. Dick Christie airs as fan favorite Charlie Webber on Friday, January 27. The ace security guard was originally hired to protect the Hope for the Future diamond, a rare gem on load from Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and her son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), in association with the Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) clothing line.
The List

The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton

Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill and Deacon could come to blows over Sheila

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is in a precarious situation on The Bold and the Beautiful because of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila had Deacon eating out of her hand and threatened to turn him in for assisting her if he tried to walk away. She was livid when she thought he was interested in Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) left her for Taylor Hayes (Krista Thompson).
Soap Hub

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid

How it could still be important to the Days of our Lives story. Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For January 9: Who Will Willow’s Match Turn Out To Be?

GH spoilers for Monday, January 9, 2023, reveal joyous news, pleas for help, special man pain, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Willow Has A Donor, But Do We Know Her?. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has...
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Friday Spoilers: Victoria kisses Nate

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Daytime Confidential reveal that things will begin heating up between Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Longtime viewers will recall that the duo became close a number of years back but things did not work out between them. This was when Nate was under the thumb of the Newman patriarch and helped Victor fake his death. Earlier spoilers had suggested that Vicky and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) might get together based on their recent encounter and it could happen in the future.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Portia will have to eat her words about the Cassadines

Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) is pretty self-righteous when it comes to the Cassadine clan. She has been warning Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for over a year that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) his father Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) are trouble, immortal, and dangerous. General Hospital is carefully setting Dr. Robinson up for a big fall and fans say she will deserve it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy