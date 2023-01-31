ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill Spencer Blows Up His Entire Life

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show Dollar Bill Spencer is truly blinded by love. So much so, he’s willing to turn his back on his family and throw them all away for the She-Devil. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has cast quite a spell...
SheKnows

First Bill and Sheila, and Now This! WTH Is Going On With Bold & Beautiful?!?

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are kind of used to watching with a look of stunned disbelief. The show has, after all, had Thomas mack on a mannequin, killed and resurrected both Finn and Li in a matter of weeks, allowed Ridge to pull a wife-swap on the advice of a pinecone, paired Bill with Sheila (?!?) and gave the madwoman a Get Out of Jail Free card because of… reasons.
soaphub.com

A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home

On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Sheila Carter Will Do This Next

One reason Sheila Carter is a free woman today is that she remains two steps ahead of her adversaries on Bold and the Beautiful. B&B spoilers have shown that the naughty nurse will leverage her power to get what she wants. B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Wicked Ways. Sheila took advantage...
SoapAsk

The Bold and The Beautiful: Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking Twist

Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking TwistPhoto bySoapAsk. The Bold and The Beautiful has always been known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it looks like the upcoming episodes are no exception. According to spoilers, a vengeful Sheila may end up shooting Brooke, leaving her in a coma.
Cheryl E Preston

Sheila's trial brings two soap vets to The Bold and the Beautiul

Rodney Van Johnson joins The Bold and the Beautiful. Former Passions cast member Rodney Van Johnson recently shared with Soap Opera Digest that he was asked by The Bold and the Beautiful to "Come play in their sandbox." Soap in Depth reports that he will first appear on January 8 as the lawyer representing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Last week Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) decided to help Ms. Carter get out of jail and blackmailed Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jackie Wood) into not trying to have Shelia prosecuted or Bill will reveal that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him years ago so Bill more than likely hired this attorney.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles

GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: How Josslyn Will React To Dex’s Real Agenda

GH spoilers will eventually point to Josslyn Jacks finally learning that her new squeeze isn’t a mob flunky, but actually an undercover employee of her brother, Michael Corinthos. And when that does happen, Joss will have a choice to make. GH Spoilers Speculation. Will learning that Dex Heller (Evan...
Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return

Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: This Is What Dex Heller Is Really After

Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after. GH Spoilers Speculation. So far, all we know is that he hates Sonny (Maurice Benard) and...
SoapAsk

Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?

Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
soaphub.com

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon Sharpe Confronts His Deranged Ex-Lover

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at Deacon Sharpe turning a shade or two of green as he demands answers from Sheila. How could she turn on him to be with someone like Dollar Bill?. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. The bombshell news of Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) hot new...

