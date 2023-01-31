Read full article on original website
Related
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill Spencer Blows Up His Entire Life
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show Dollar Bill Spencer is truly blinded by love. So much so, he’s willing to turn his back on his family and throw them all away for the She-Devil. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has cast quite a spell...
SheKnows
First Bill and Sheila, and Now This! WTH Is Going On With Bold & Beautiful?!?
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are kind of used to watching with a look of stunned disbelief. The show has, after all, had Thomas mack on a mannequin, killed and resurrected both Finn and Li in a matter of weeks, allowed Ridge to pull a wife-swap on the advice of a pinecone, paired Bill with Sheila (?!?) and gave the madwoman a Get Out of Jail Free card because of… reasons.
soaphub.com
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
It’s the beginning of the end…. Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Sheila Carter Will Do This Next
One reason Sheila Carter is a free woman today is that she remains two steps ahead of her adversaries on Bold and the Beautiful. B&B spoilers have shown that the naughty nurse will leverage her power to get what she wants. B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Wicked Ways. Sheila took advantage...
The Bold and The Beautiful: Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking Twist
Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking TwistPhoto bySoapAsk. The Bold and The Beautiful has always been known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it looks like the upcoming episodes are no exception. According to spoilers, a vengeful Sheila may end up shooting Brooke, leaving her in a coma.
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
Sheila's trial brings two soap vets to The Bold and the Beautiul
Rodney Van Johnson joins The Bold and the Beautiful. Former Passions cast member Rodney Van Johnson recently shared with Soap Opera Digest that he was asked by The Bold and the Beautiful to "Come play in their sandbox." Soap in Depth reports that he will first appear on January 8 as the lawyer representing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Last week Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) decided to help Ms. Carter get out of jail and blackmailed Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jackie Wood) into not trying to have Shelia prosecuted or Bill will reveal that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him years ago so Bill more than likely hired this attorney.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Katie Turns Taylor In
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Katie Logan is furious after discovering Taylor Hayes shot Bill Spencer.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Josslyn Will React To Dex’s Real Agenda
GH spoilers will eventually point to Josslyn Jacks finally learning that her new squeeze isn’t a mob flunky, but actually an undercover employee of her brother, Michael Corinthos. And when that does happen, Joss will have a choice to make. GH Spoilers Speculation. Will learning that Dex Heller (Evan...
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: This Is What Dex Heller Is Really After
Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after. GH Spoilers Speculation. So far, all we know is that he hates Sonny (Maurice Benard) and...
Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?
Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon Sharpe Confronts His Deranged Ex-Lover
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at Deacon Sharpe turning a shade or two of green as he demands answers from Sheila. How could she turn on him to be with someone like Dollar Bill?. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. The bombshell news of Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) hot new...
Comments / 0