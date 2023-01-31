COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO