Branchville, SC

Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications

School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
SUMTER, SC
Denmark Tech president honored with prestigious award

Willie L. Todd Jr., Ph.D., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College, was recently awarded the Diamond Award for excellence in education, leadership, philanthropy, humanitarianism and community engagement by the Not Alone Foundation and the Academy of the Diamond. The award was presented at the Diamond Gala which was held on January 21 at the Buckhead Club in Atlanta.
DENMARK, SC
Bookert named Educational Office Professional of the Year

Bridget S. Bookert has been named the 2023 Betty Blanton Educational Office Professional of the Year by the South Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals (SCAEOP). Bookert, who is the principal’s administrative assistant and bookkeeper at Olympia Learning Center, advanced to compete for the state-level award after being named Office...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WALTERBORO, SC
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
Cecil Williams to speak at Orangeburg Massacre ceremony

Renowned civil rights era photographer Cecil Williams will be the keynote speaker for the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at South Carolina State University. Williams documented the series of events in 1968 that culminated in the shooting deaths of three young men...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
LEXINGTON, SC
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
Army Corps speaker kicks off SCSU series

The deputy district engineer for programs and project management, Lisa Metheney, will kick start the College of Business and Information Sciences Executive Speaker Series on Wednesday at noon. The series will take place in the fourth-floor auditorium of Belcher Hall at South Carolina State University. Metheney, a 30-year Corps veteran,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast

A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
COLUMBIA, SC
Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges

Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
SUMMERTON, SC

