Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped objectRoger MarshHolly Hill, SC
An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South CarolinaMint MessageDenmark, SC
carolinapanorama.com
Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications
School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
Reaction to news that former governor Nikki Haley to run for President
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Governor Nikki Haley has announced plans to enter the Republican Primary, later this month. The former United Nations ambassador is throwing her hat into the presidential ring. Before she served as governor, she served in the House of Representatives for District 87 in Lexington County,...
carolinapanorama.com
Denmark Tech president honored with prestigious award
Willie L. Todd Jr., Ph.D., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College, was recently awarded the Diamond Award for excellence in education, leadership, philanthropy, humanitarianism and community engagement by the Not Alone Foundation and the Academy of the Diamond. The award was presented at the Diamond Gala which was held on January 21 at the Buckhead Club in Atlanta.
carolinapanorama.com
Belleville cemetery owners fined $500 over upkeep; complainants cite 'slap on wrist'
The owner and operator of Orangeburg’s Belleville Memorial Gardens, a historically Black cemetery, was issued a $500 civil penalty following complaints about the perpetual care cemetery not being properly maintained. The matter came before the South Carolina Perpetual Care Cemetery Board for a final order hearing on Nov. 2,...
carolinapanorama.com
Bookert named Educational Office Professional of the Year
Bridget S. Bookert has been named the 2023 Betty Blanton Educational Office Professional of the Year by the South Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals (SCAEOP). Bookert, who is the principal’s administrative assistant and bookkeeper at Olympia Learning Center, advanced to compete for the state-level award after being named Office...
Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
carolinapanorama.com
Cecil Williams to speak at Orangeburg Massacre ceremony
Renowned civil rights era photographer Cecil Williams will be the keynote speaker for the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at South Carolina State University. Williams documented the series of events in 1968 that culminated in the shooting deaths of three young men...
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
wach.com
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
abccolumbia.com
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
carolinapanorama.com
Army Corps speaker kicks off SCSU series
The deputy district engineer for programs and project management, Lisa Metheney, will kick start the College of Business and Information Sciences Executive Speaker Series on Wednesday at noon. The series will take place in the fourth-floor auditorium of Belcher Hall at South Carolina State University. Metheney, a 30-year Corps veteran,...
thenewirmonews.com
Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast
A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
wach.com
Crisis at the Colony Apartments: Management company facing federal deadline, city fines
COLUMBIA, SC — Two days after Christmas more than three hundred people including children, seniors, and expecting mothers were pulled from their homes at the Colony apartments and sent to hotels across the city. Since then, Columbia- Richland Fire Marshals, city water officials, and Columbia leaders have been working...
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
manninglive.com
Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges
Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
