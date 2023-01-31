Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things writers shoot down Netflix series spin-off rumours
If I only could, I’d make a deal with God, and I’d get Him to, you know, commission a Stranger Things spin-off starring Eleven. If something sounds too good to be true, that usually means it is, and unfortunately, that looks to be the case with the latest rumour surrounding our favourite sci-fi series.
thedigitalfix.com
Bella Ramsey is excited for The Last Of Us season 2 love story
This article contains spoilers for events within The Last of Us 2. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us cast has shared her thoughts on the upcoming story within The Last of Us season 2. Alongside Pedro Pascal who plays Joel, Ramsey is responsible for bringing one of the main The Last of Us characters to life.
thedigitalfix.com
Blood and Water season 4 release date speculation, plot, and more
What is the Blood and Water season 4 release date? Over the last three seasons, what started as a South African teen drama about long lost sisters reuniting has become something else entirely. The Netflix series, created by Gambit Films, started with Puleng (Ama Qamata) transferring schools to be near...
thedigitalfix.com
Babylon has an incredible accidental Jackass Forever cameo
Babylon is one of several “love-letters to the movies” that have popped up in the last few months – along with The Fabelmans, Empire of Light, and Bardo – which all approach it in very different ways. But Babylon depicts Hollywood as more of a dystopian dream-killer than a magical wonderland. As with Damien Chazelle‘s La La Land, there are many scenes in Babylon that take place on or near studio lots.
thedigitalfix.com
Silk TV series aiming to be like Spider-Man movies, says Sony
The first live-action Spider-Man TV series from Sony is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The show-runner is Angela Kang, who comes from The Walking Dead. We don’t know too much about the series yet, but now have an update from the President of Sony’s Television Studios. Silk:...
thedigitalfix.com
The Mandalorian season 3 has an “epic battle,” teases Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is riding a career high right now – starring in The Last of Us and hosting SNL – to name just some of his achievements. And that’s not to mention a certain mostly-silent bounty hunter and his smol green companion returning to our screens in March. Jimmy Fallon recently asked Pascal if he can reveal anything about The Mandalorian season 3.
thedigitalfix.com
Batgirl star feels “blessed” to have made DC movie
Down with the DCEU, long live the DCU. As James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to build their new superhero movie kingdom, it’s worth remembering the films that fell along the way, and Leslie Grace has been speaking about her experience making the now cancelled Batgirl movie. Grace was...
thedigitalfix.com
What’s deadlier The Last of Us’s cordyceps or Resident Evil’s T-Virus?
There’s no shortage of deadly diseases in TV and films. Some of the best disaster movies are about humanity’s desperate battle against deadly plagues and virulent viruses. Yet, in recent weeks, one fictional plague has caught the world’s attention: cordyceps from The Last of Us. This isn’t...
Comments / 0