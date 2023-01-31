Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s magical wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira took an important step and entered a new chapter of their lives when they married on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida. The unforgettable ceremony had the elements of a dreamy and fairytale wedding, from the flawless wedding planning (led by the new bride) to the notable guests, the exquisite banquet, and of course, the great reception party that sealed this monumental and special day.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony

For this memorable occasion, HOLA! was chosen as the EXCLUSIVE Spanish-speaking media to cover one of the most anticipated and star-studded weddings of 2023, with access to all the details, including the official photos, guest list and best moments of the evening.

An impressive list of around 200 guests, filled with personalities of international stature, including singers, actors, leaders and high officials, began arriving at 6:30 pm (local time). The required dress code for the evening was black tie, a call made by Victoria Beckham, who designed the dresses for all the bridesmaids in dark blue, Gisela Iribas, Karina Mieres, Larissa Barboza, María Elena Torruco de Slim and Leidy Cuartas.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony had a fairytale wedding.

White roses, hydrangeas and white orchids set the perfect atmosphere and setting selected by the design firm Cerka Creative. Colorfully contrasting the look of those who witnessed the union between the Latin singer and the Paraguayan model, the color white prevailed in all the ornaments and details, inspiring all the decoration at the venue.

The bridesmaids, from left to right: Larissa Barboza, Karina Mieres, Nadia Ferreira, María Elena Torruco de Slim, Gisela Iribas and Leidy Cuartas

As we previously reported, the four wedding witnesses were Marco Antonio Solis, Romeo Santos, Maluma and Marc’s brother, Bigram Zayas. All were part of the extensive and exclusive list of friends of the bride and groom. The event accommodated all the guests in three spaces, one for the ceremony, one for dinner and one for entertainment.

The groom's friends, from left to right: Sam Nazarian, Vin Diesel, Marc Anthony, Maluma, Bigram Zayas, Marco Antonio Solís, Romeo Santos, Carlos Slim Domit and David Beckham

The Star-Studded List of Guests

Before going in-depth about the details of the ceremony, here is a glimpse at some of the distinguished guests: David, Victoria, Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham; Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi and Águeda López, Romeo Santos, Fonseca and Juliana Posada, Ricky Reglero and Stefi Roitman, Marco Antonio Solis and Cristy Salas, Sergio George, Carlos Slim Domit and María Elena Torruco de Slim, Felipe Muñiz (Marc’s father), Hilda Bacardi, Luis Abidaner (President of the Dominican Republic) and First Lady Raquel Arbaje de Abidaner, Nicky Jam, Vin Diesel and Paloma Jimenez, Prince Royce, Christian Nodal, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Lele Pons, Gusttavo Lima, Motiff, Enrique Santos, Anthony Ramos, Ludy Ferreira (Nadia’s mother) , Mario Abdo Benítez (Presidente de Paraguay) , Afo Verde, Mary Black and Cisco Suarez.

Marc Anthony with his good friend, David Beckham

The Romantic Ceremony

Marco Felipe Muñiz , the father of the salsa singer and father-in-law of the beauty queen, walked the Paraguayan Miss Universe down the aisle and brought her to his son, which ushered in one of the most emotional moments of the night. It was during that precise moment as the soon-to-be bride walked slowly down the aisle, that Marc’s version of Peter Gabriel’s song The Book of Love began to play.

The happy couple.

The rest of the wedding party that stood by the couple’s side included David Beckham, Carlos Slim Domit, Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis, Bigram, Nadia’s mother and the bridesmaids – who also walked down the aisle escorting the groom.

Hola! Official photography: Alan Silfen

The event was filled with camaraderie and good vibes. An insider joke was whether David Beckham was the “Best Man” and Carlos Slim Domit the “Worst Man”. In the end, both men stood by Marc’s side with the honor of the shared role of Best Man.

Marc Anthony, Salma Hayek and Daddy Yankee

Then at around 7:30 p.m., Nadia and Marc Anthony officially became husband and wife. Both were visibly moved and emotional during the ceremony, filled with tears, loving stares, and laughter. The ceremony was officiated by the Mayor of the City of Miami, Francis X Suarez and blessed by Father Jorge M.

Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony, Mario Abdo Benítez, President of Paraguay, and First Lady, Silvana López Moreira

After both saying I do! For their first dance as newlyweds, they chose the song You Are So Beautiful (performed by Marc). The salsa singer recorded these songs a few weeks ago – The Book of Life, You are So Beautiful and Hallelujah, one of which played as the bride walked down the aisle.

Once declared husband and wife, Nadia, Marc, and their wedding party all headed over to the reception to the tune of the song Vivir Mi Vida , one of the Puerto Rican singer’s biggest hits.

Marc Anthony and Victoria Beckham

Nadia danced with her mother, then with Marc’s father, to Bruno Mars’ 2010 hit, Just The Way You Are .

The party then kicked off with a performance by musical guest Angelo Pagán ’s ( Leah Remini ’s husband) band. The entertainment also included sets by DJ Xtreme and DJ Cassidy , and the MC of the night was the renowned radio host and a friend of Marc, Enrique Santos.

Maluma and Marc Anthony

The bride and the details of her two wedding gowns

Fashion house Galiah Lahav was tasked with designing the two stunning wedding dresses worn by Nadia on her big day: one for the ceremony and the other for the reception.

The wedding gown she wore to the ceremony has a sweetheart neckline with a bustier and a long tulle skirt with embroidery that starts at the torso and falls delicately towards the skirt in a gradient effect. It took around 122 hours of sewing between pattern making, fabric cutting, draping, embroidery and fitting to create this design.

The bride wearing one of her stunning wedding gowns.

For the second dress, Nadia opted for a seductive and sophisticated design, with a sweetheart neckline and a short skirt with a tulle insert on the back, a perfect look for the dance floor.

Among the accessories the bride chose for the night, the jewelery she wore from Tiffany & Co. stood out. Nadia looked like a fairy tale princess. The bride completed the look with a flawless high braided styled by Gianluca Mandelli. Her makeup done by Victor Guadamarra, enhanced her look with a sophisticated dark smokey color and to add some softness a pink blush to match her lipstick.

Nadia Ferreira and her mother, Ludy Ferreira.

The groom wore a navy blue suit from the designer brand Christian Dior , and only towards the end of the night he decided to let loose and take off his suit jacket to enjoy the party to its fullest. While Marc’s impeccable hair was styled by celebrity stylist Marcos Carrasquillo.

Seated in the front row of the ceremony were the bride and groom’s families. On Nadia’s side were her mother, her sister Elisa Ferreira and her nephew, Mauricio Acevedo , accompanied by her uncle Paul Ortigoza , Yely Schaefer and her godmother, Estela Duarte . Three of Marc Anthony’s six children witnessed the union: Christian , 21, and Ryan , 19, from his marriage to Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres , who both attended with their respective girlfriends. Álex , the son he shares from his former relationship with police officer Debbie Rosado , also participated. Neither Alex’s sister, Ariana , Marc’s oldest daughter nor the 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme he shared with Jennifer López, were present.

The culinary banquet and cake

The evening’s feast created by Constellation Culinary deserves special mention. The dinner consisted of a balanced and refined three-course menu: a “Sparkling Mimosa” salad, which included baby gem lettuce, candied hearts of palm, roasted corn, raisins and almonds garnished with a saffron vinaigrette.

Hola! Official photography: Alan Silfen

Guests could choose between a tamarind grouper or a grass-fed tenderloin steak accompanied by mashed yucca, chimichurri, roasted carrots and mustard sauce. And the cake! A five-story creation with flowers and silver decorations by the bakery, Elegant Temptations in Hialeah Gardens. The cake’s decoration was inspired by the wedding gown designed by Galia Lahav.

Marc Anthony and Carlos Slim Domit

Closing this story about Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s union, the “wedding of the year,” the newlyweds will head off into the sunset for a well-deserved honeymoon. The lovebirds will tune out for a few days and make their first trip debut as a married couple. Accustomed to visiting some of the most beautiful places in the world, we are certain they will choose the perfect destination, which they opted to keep secret to avoid being overwhelmed by the press.

Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony and Ludy Ferreira

What we know for sure is that after this short, but wonderful vacation together, we will see the couple soon in public on February 9th at the Madison Square Garden for Marc’s upcoming concert.

Until then, cheers to the newlyweds!

Wedding Invitation and menu

Credits:

Coordination and Planning - NCIB design

Decoration - Cerka Creative

Production - Black Stage Productions

Cake - Elegant Temptations

Official Video Footage - Sculpting with time

Groom’s Hairstylist - Marco Carrasquillo

Jewelry - Tiffany & Co.

Bride’s Makeup Artist - Victor Guadarrama

Bride’s Hair Stylist- Gianluca Mandelli

Invitations, signage, menus, napkins and all stationery - Facilitated by Sovereign Bee