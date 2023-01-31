ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The GOP's House Ethics Committee Will Be Led By An Election Denier

By Jennifer Bendery
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyDDE_0kXfjYjQ00

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday announced his picks for the new GOP-led House Ethics Committee: Republicans who lied to the public about the results of the 2020 presidential vote and tried to throw the election to its loser, Donald Trump.

“House Republicans are working to restore integrity, accountability, and transparency to the halls of Congress,” said McCarthy, who also tried to subvert the results of that election, in a statement . “The Members on this committee will work to build trust among the American people and will ensure Members of Congress are held to a standard worthy of their title.”

Of the five Republicans McCarthy named to the ethics panel, three voted to overturn the presidential election by fueling the lie that it was stolen from Trump. They are the committee’s new chair, Rep. Michael Guest (Miss.), along with Reps. John Rutherford (Fla.) and Michelle Fischbach (Minn.). The other two GOP members are Reps. Dave Joyce (Ohio) and Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.).

Guest stands out for his particularly egregious record with telling the truth. In addition to voting to overturn the 2020 presidential vote, Guest introduced a bill shortly after the election raising concerns about mail-in voting having “many potential pitfalls that we don’t yet fully understand,” despite there being no evidence of any significant problems. The Mississippi Republican also signed on to a Texas amicus brief in a lawsuit urging the Supreme Court to reverse the results of the presidential election based on a lie about widespread voter fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4BAZ_0kXfjYjQ00 Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.), the new chair of the House Ethics Committee, fueled lies about who won the 2020 presidential vote and tried to get the Supreme Court to throw out the election results based on those lies.

Guest was the ranking Republican on the ethics panel for the final months of the previous Congress following the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who had been the top GOPer.

The committee is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, and it has the power to impose fines against lawmakers or recommend the discipline of a member by the full House. Its investigations into lawmakers and staffers move slowly, though, and both the chair and ranking member have to agree on which complaints merit probes after they are submitted to the panel.

An obvious conflict of interest for the committee’s new membership relates to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol. In late December, when Democrats led the House, the chamber’s Jan. 6 committee referred McCarthy and three other Republicans to the ethics panel for violating congressional rules by defying subpoenas for testimony and documents relating to the attack.

Now, the ethics panel is not only led by Republicans who have little incentive to investigate their party leader, but it is overseen by Guest, who fueled the lie that led to the insurrection. In other words, this committee is unlikely to hold any Republicans accountable for their role before, during or after the riot.

The Office of Congressional Ethics, a bipartisan watchdog whose past work has led to resignations and criminal charges for members of both political parties, would normally be well positioned to review potential violations by McCarthy and other Republicans. Its mandate includes looking at violations of “law, rule, regulation, or other standard of conduct” by House members.

But House Republicans, in one of their first acts in the new Congress, voted nearly unanimously to cripple the ethics office .

Comments / 218

Robert Hill
5d ago

Michael Guest is the new Head of the House Ethics Committee??? Isn't this what we call an oxymoron??? Not only does he have NO ETHICS, NO HONOR, AND NO INTEGRITY, he DOESN'T HAVE A CLUE on how to do this Job.

Reply(15)
155
Terri Miller
5d ago

First mistake is that. But we can’t expect much of what’s left of the original part of the republican party. There’s still some good people hanging around, they’re just not in charge. The inmates are.

Reply(1)
105
ecos
5d ago

it's much easier to corrupt the ethics department than to get rid of it. it's harder to sell to voters that you're scrapping ethics, why not just corrupt it?

Reply
65
Related
msn.com

Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Congressman Rushed To Hospital

A congressman is in the hospital after he reportedly fell 25 feet to the ground from a ladder, suffering serious injuries and requiring hospitalization while he was doing yard work at his home.
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
News Breaking LIVE

Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position

United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.
HuffPost

HuffPost

262K+
Followers
15K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy