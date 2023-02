The City of West Hollywood invites the community to RAHA International’s I-Ran Out of the Closet – The Change Makers event on Sunday, February 12, 2023 beginning at 11 a.m. at the West Hollywood City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The event will be an opportunity for the broader LGBTQ and ally communities to hear the stories and perspectives of Iranian activists and create community for those living inside and outside its borders.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO