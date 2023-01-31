Read full article on original website
Related
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
KCRG.com
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been place in receivership with the State of Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) after the owner notified them that they were unable and/or unwilling to continue operating. On January 23rd, the owner of Blue...
iowa.media
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers’ Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers,...
KCRG.com
Iowa to receive $14.2 million in federal grants to improve roads
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced $800 million in grants to improve roads and address traffic fatalities across the country. Eight of these grants will help communities in Iowa. Data shows traffic fatalities reached a 16-year-high in 2021 across the country. A new study shows...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
Iowa Is The Only State That Calls This Food The Wrong Name
People in Iowa like to come up with their own terminology, phrases, and, on the occasion, language. Words like ope or the popular summer phrase "knee high by the 4th of July" can be heard coming out of the mouths of Iowans. Recently, one of my 4 sisters decided to...
Iowa company recalls more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Safety said.
who13.com
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on farmland
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on …. George Washington Carver Day at the Warren County …. Debra Taylor of the Warren County Historical Society talks about preserving the legacy of George Washington Carver, they've preserved a building he used to live in. Wednesday Weather Update. 2/1/23. Iowa honoring...
Is Squatting Legal In Iowa? It’s Complicated
It's cold outside and many people across Iowa are seeking shelter in abandoned buildings...but is it legal?. Many of us have driven by an old building and seen a likely homeless person there and assumed that we're looking at a squatter. In the current season, shelter is particularly essential. This week, the Quad Cities is expected to see lows in the single digits and even though it looks like the snow has moved out for now, people still need a place--any place--to snuggle up to stay warm.
kiwaradio.com
Fine Proposed For Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill, HF 5, introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did...
kchanews.com
MiEnergy Cooperative Issues Second Peak Alert for Tuesday
MiEnergy has issued another Peak Alert due to high demand for electricity on the regional grid as frigid temperatures continue across north Iowa and southern Minnesota. The Cooperative is calling for electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31. MiEnergy notes that elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the Peak Alert. Members can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the Peak Alert period. Members enrolled in Interruptible Heating/Dual Fuel will have their heating equipment managed during this time. Additional details can be found online at www.mienergy.coop/load-control-status.
KCRG.com
37 Iowa school districts joining, expanding Iowa STEM BEST + HD program
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state still will join or expand the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. The program’s purpose is to provide students with real workplace experience...
Governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies. In more than 1,500 pages, House Study Bill 126 outlines Reynolds’ plans to consolidate Iowa’s 37 cabinet agencies into 16, and save the state money by eliminating unfilled positions, combining offices […] The post Governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Iowa Will Host A Walleye Fishing Challenge
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa will host a walleye fishing challenge for the second time this spring. The tournament uses the MyCatch mobile app so people can record their catch. Participants take a picture of the fish on a measuring device and once the fish is reviewed and meets rules, it appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can see who is in the lead to win prizes.
bleedingheartland.com
Wrong-headed bill on food assistance raises questions
Rick Morain is the former publisher and owner of the Jefferson Herald, for which he writes a regular column. Sometimes it’s easy to understand legislative proposals. Other times, not so much. House File 3, filed early in the Iowa legislature's 2023 session, falls in the second category. To understand its potential effect on needy people, take a quick look at two preexisting food programs whose nutritional goals differ.
impact601.com
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
If You’re Stuck At A Broken Red Light, Can You Run It In Iowa?
Have you ever been driving, stopped at a red light, and felt that the light was broken? Maybe you just felt the light was red for a lot longer than it should've been. I swear everyone has heard something along the lines of "if you're at a red light for more than 5 minutes you can just run it."
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 1